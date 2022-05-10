Altius Minerals : 2022 Q1 MD&A

Altius Minerals Corporation

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations

Three months ended March 31, 2022

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and related notes. This MD&A has been prepared as of May 10, 2022.

Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations contains forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional information regarding the Corporation, including the Corporation's continuous disclosure materials, is available on the

Corporation's website at www.altiusminerals.com or through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

1

Description of Business

The Corporation manages its business under three operating segments, consisting of (i) the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests ("Mineral Royalties"), (ii) the acquisition and early stage exploration of mineral resource properties with a goal of vending the properties to third parties in exchange for early stage royalties and minority equity or project interests

("Project Generation") and (iii) its majority interest holding in publicly traded Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX: ARR) ("ARR"), which is focused on the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties ("Renewable Royalties").

The Corporation's diversified mineral royalties and streams generate revenue from 12 operating mines located in Canada (10), the United

States (1), and Brazil (1) that produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore and thermal (electrical) coal (see Appendix 1: Summary of

Producing Royalties and Streaming Interests). The Corporation further holds a diversified portfolio of pre-production stage royalties and junior equity positions that it mainly originates through mineral exploration initiatives within a business division referred to as Project

Generation. The Corporation holds a 59% interest in ARR, which through a jointly controlled entity, Great Bay Renewables LLC ("GBR"),

holds royalties related to renewable energy generation projects located primarily in the United States. Certain funds managed by affiliates of

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Apollo Funds") represent the other party to the joint venture.

Additional information on the status of these royalty interests is available in Appendix 2: Summary of Exploration and Pre-Production Stage

Royalties and Appendix 3: Summary of Operational and Development Renewable Energy Royalties of this MD&A.

Strategy

The Corporation's broader strategy is to grow a diversified portfolio of long-life royalties related to assets and commodities that benefit from and support sustainability linked, macro-scale structural trends, including the transition from fossil fuel to renewable based electrical generation; transportation electrification; lower emission steel making; and agricultural yield demand growth.

The Corporation seeks royalty interests in projects with large potential resource lives in order to maximize future option value realization potential. The long average resource lives that remain for most of our current portfolio of royalties is a key strategic differentiator for Altius within the broader natural resource royalty sector. Extensive resource lives are considered by the Corporation as excellent predictors of project duration extensions and production rate expansions. Such occurrences typically require capital investments by the operators, but as a royalty holder Altius pays no share of the costs incurred to gain these potential incremental benefits.

Altius also grows its portfolio of Mineral Royalties by originating and adding value to mineral projects through scientific research and exploration and environmental/social licensing initiatives and then retaining royalties upon their sale or transfer to mining/development companies. This is the core function of our Project Generation business, which has a strong track record of internally creating pipeline royalties as well as earning substantial profits from the eventual monetization of corporate equity interests that are often received in addition to the long-term retained royalty interests. The Corporation believes that the royalties it creates internally can provide long-term investment returns in addition to those gained through acquisition related activity and represent another unique strategic differentiator for Altius.

Whether considering its organic Project Generation business or M&A based mineral royalty acquisitions Altius exercises counter-cyclical discipline. Commodity markets are notoriously cyclical and individual asset valuations can change dramatically in accordance with commodity price and sentiment fluctuations. Our mining royalty and mineral property acquisitions are primarily made during periods of low cyclical valuations, while operator funded organic growth investments and equity gains/liquidity events typically become more pronounced during periods of better cyclical valuation and sentiment.

Altius has also expanded its focus into royalty financing of the renewable energy sector through its founding interest in ARR, which provides direct exposure to the global transition towards cleaner energy sources. Through investments in four large US-based utility-scale wind and solar project developers and operators: Tri-Global Energy ("TGE"), Apex Clean Energy ("Apex"), Longroad Energy ("Longroad") and Northleaf

Capital ("Northleaf"), ARR has begun building a portfolio of renewable royalty interests that currently represent a combined expected nameplate capacity of 3,510 Megawatts (Appendix 3) of generation capacity. In March 2021, the Corporation completed an initial public offering of ARR on the TSX. The Corporation retains approximately 59% of its common equity.

Outlook

Most of the commodity prices that are relevant to Altius have been strengthening over the past year and in certain cases are at or near multi-year highs. These price increases have resulted in higher royalty revenues. Of potential greater long-term importance, certain commodity prices and sentiment conditions have now re-attained levels that the Corporation believes could serve to incentivize operator level asset investments - after a protracted cyclical period of weak prices and asset level growth investment. Current market conditions therefore generally favour an approach of relying upon organic growth from existing royalty holdings over the M&A based growth that characterized the Corporation's focus during the preceding cyclical down-turn. Most of the M&A activity completed during the preceding downturn was directed towards assets with favorable cost curve positions and long asset lives - as predictors of future organic growth - the signals for which are now emerging.

Potential Growth Catalysts

On February 10, 2022 Lundin Mining announced the discovery of a new copper-gold mineralized system referred to as Saúva that is located 15 kilometers north of the Chapada Mine, on mining property over which we hold a stream interest. To date, a total of forty-seven (47) holes have been reported that define a mineralized area measuring approximately 750 meters by 650 meters, with assay results reported for 29 holes (see Lundin Mining Press Release dated February 10, 2022). Lundin Mining recently indicated that further drilling results in 2022 has expanded the Saúva mineralized area to 1,000 meters by 750 meters and the system remains open in all directions. Lundin has stated that this discovery supports their view that numerous opportunities exist to increase the size and quality of our Mineral Resource base at Chapada.

Lundin Mining has also commented that as delineation and other evaluation work continues it will consider implications of the discovery related to its ongoing expansion studies at Chapada, with these potentially including options for new dedicated processing facilities for Saúva or the incorporation of ore trucking to the existing mine processing facilities.

Lundin Mining also commented that Chapada expansion studies are ongoing, including evaluation of a scenario which would potentially increase annual processing capacity to 32 Mt per annum from the current 24 Mt per annum. Altius advises that under its copper streaming agreement dated March 31, 2016 an expansion that increases copper production by at least 33% relative to a June 1, 2016 reference date results in a reduction in the copper stream rate payable to Altius from 3.7% to 2.65%. Any additional increases in the copper production rate beyond 33% will not however result in any further stream rate reductions. The stream rate also reduces to 1.5% when 75 million pounds of copper have been delivered under the stream (with approximately 23 million pounds of copper delivered to the end of 2021 over the initial approximately 5 year period since the agreement was entered into).

Lithium Royalty Corporation, of which Altius is a co-founding 12.6% shareholder, continued to build out its portfolio with the total number of project royalties acquired since inception in 2018 amounting to 17. These include a tonnage based royalty on Allkem's producing Mt. Cattlin

Mine in Australia and gross royalties on each of Zijin Mining's Tres Quebradas project in Argentina, Sigma Lithium's Groto do Cirilo project

3

in Brazil and Core Lithium's Finniss project in Australia. In 2021, Zijin Mining acquired Tres Quebradas by way of its acquisition of Neo

Lithium and each of Sigma and Core announced project construction decisions.

Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") announced that it entered into a definitive Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Wheaton

Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and a binding engagement for an Offtake

Financing Agreement with Trafigura Pte Ltd, for a total of US$235.5 million to advance and, following a construction decision, build the

Curipamba Project.

With respect to iron ore, the Rio Tinto controlled Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") mining complex in Labrador is continuing to operate within established production ranges while continuing to benefit from structural premium pricing levels for its high-quality iron ore products, which include blast furnace and direct reduction pellets and concentrates. These premiums highlight the increasing importance and value of high purity inputs, which result in lower unit-based carbon and other emissions during steelmaking. IOC has also recently permitted new mining areas that are expected to significantly expand the life of its operations and is also making debottlenecking and growth-based capital investments designed to increase incremental production levels and potentially realize nameplate production capacities.

Champion Iron Ore is completing studies concerning the potential development of the Kami Iron Ore project in the Labrador Trough as it considers next growth opportunities to follow completion of its current expansion of the neighbouring Bloom Lake mine. Kami contains significant resources of iron ore that are believed to be amenable to producing ultra-pure concentrate products, including those that could serve the growing Direct Reduction / Electric Arc furnace steelmaking segment. Champion has commented that its studies will include options to increase planned iron-in-concentrate grades beyond that considered by the previous project owner within its prior feasibility studies. Results of these studies are expected to be reported in the second half of 2022.

Potash fertilizer markets continue to strengthen in accordance with global agricultural market strength. Midwest US potash prices are now approaching levels not seen since the 2008 - 2009 period. We are seeing an increasing benefit from these higher prices albeit with normal pricing lags impacting royalty calculations. In addition, several of the world-class Saskatchewan mines on which we hold royalties have pre-built excess production capacity, which is currently being ramped up in response to increasing global fertilizer demand and geopolitical supply disruptions in Belarus and Russia. Several operations that are subject to royalty also hold further identified low-cost brownfields expansion potential.

Revenues from thermal (electrical) coal royalty interests are expected to continue to diminish, with only Genesee expected to provide a meaningful contribution during the next few years before its planned conversion from coal to natural gas-based fueling. The decline and ultimate elimination of thermal coal-based revenue from Altius's portfolio is expected to coincide with the ramp up of royalty revenues from a growing list of renewable energy projects to which the Corporation has exposure through its majority shareholding in ARR. With the recent investments by ARR into operating stage projects, in addition to its prior development stage investments, the potential addressable market for and adoption of its royalty-based funding has significantly expanded. The Corporation's internal and various analyst estimates of net asset value for its indirect renewable royalty interests has already eclipsed that of its residual coal royalties - marking a successful result to our goal of transitioning from coal to renewable energy exposure.

Within the Project Generation business, demand for new projects from third parties continues to be cyclically strong with several new agreements recently executed in exchange for royalties and equity positions. The buyers of these projects have been meeting with solid capital raising success and are investing heavily in the advancement of the projects on which we hold royalties. We continue to actively invest in project generation activities with a goal of adding new early-stage mineral prospects for sale, while also actively managing our portfolio of