Altius Minerals : 2022 Q2 Financial Statements
Altius Minerals Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars
Note
As at
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
107,403
$
100,021
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
16,660
12,601
Income tax receivable
3,795
2,268
Loan receivable
5
6,446
-
$
134,304
$
114,890
Non- current assets
Royalty and streaming interests
6
239,554
250,877
Investments
5
174,836
183,725
Interests in joint ventures
4
150,151
152,504
Exploration and evaluation assets
8,807
9,105
Deferred tax assets
7
7,656
7,787
Investment in associates
1,620
1,620
Derivatives - cash flow swap
8
1,744
-
Property and equipment
804
893
$
585,172
$
606,511
TOTAL ASSETS
$
719,476
$
721,401
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
4,166
6,069
Current portion of long-term debt
8
8,000
8,000
Income tax payable
3,702
5,580
$
15,868
$
19,649
Non- current liabilities
Long-term debt
8
114,095
107,173
Other liability
884
851
Deferred tax liabilities
7
34,407
64,738
Derivative - cash flow swap
8
-
11
$
149,386
$
172,773
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
165,254
$
192,422
EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
452,944
433,486
Non-controlling interest
101,278
95,493
$
554,222
$
528,979
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
719,476
$
721,401
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars, except
Note
Three months ended
Six months ended
per share amounts
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Revenue and other income
9
$
27,406
$
21,198
$
54,493
$
38,700
Costs and Expenses
General and administrative
9
2,343
2,030
4,740
3,932
Cost of sales - copper stream
1,227
1,224
3,100
2,245
Share-based compensation
1,181
993
1,662
1,709
Generative exploration
19
16
83
24
Exploration and evaluation assets abandoned or impaired
29
2,889
29
2,889
Mineral rights and leases
227
241
227
271
Amortization and depletion
6,359
5,603
12,953
10,427
Earnings before the following:
$
16,021
$
8,202
$
31,699
$
17,203
Earnings (loss) from joint ventures
4
572
(190)
1,201
(323)
Realized gain on disposal of derivatives
32
1,076
32
1,076
Gain on disposal of mineral property
-
1,962
996
1,962
Interest on long-term debt
(1,498)
(1,488)
(2,951)
(3,305)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(1,071)
446
(532)
1,075
Dilution gain on issuance of shares by an associate and joint venture
-
15
-
373
Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value adjustment of derivatives
(1,920)
(975)
(2,233)
3,249
Gain on reclassification of an associate
-
7,595
-
7,595
Share of earnings and impairment reversal in associates
-
(165)
-
1,261
Earnings before income taxes
$
12,136
$
16,478
$
28,212
$
30,166
Income taxes (current and deferred)
7
3,472
1,929
7,013
3,813
Net earnings
$
8,664
$
14,549
$
21,199
$
26,353
Net earnings attributable to:
Common shareholders
8,213
15,611
20,301
$
27,274
Non-controlling interest
451
(1,062)
898
(921)
$
8,664
$
14,549
$
21,199
$
26,353
Net earnings per share
Basic
10
$
0.18
$
0.38
$
0.46
$
0.66
Diluted
10
$
0.17
$
0.38
$
0.44
$
0.64
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS)
Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars
Three months ended
Six months ended
Note
June 30, 2022
June 20, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 20, 2021
Net earnings
$
8,664
$
14,549
$
21,199
$
26,353
Other comprehensive earnings (loss)
To be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Gross amount
6,425
(3,114)
2,869
(4,505)
Net amount
$
6,425
$
(3,114)
$
2,869
$
(4,505)
Net unrealized gain on fair value adjustment of cash flow swap
Gross amount
674
227
1,833
461
Tax effect
(135)
(52)
(382)
(106)
Net amount
$
539
$
175
$
1,451
$
355
To not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net unrealized (loss) gain on investments
5
Gross amount
(60,339)
31,145
(35,111)
42,742
Tax effect
9,016
(4,666)
5,383
(6,339)
Net amount
$
(51,323)
$
26,479
$
(29,728)
$
36,403
Revaluation of investments held in joint venture
4
Gross amount
15,102
4,204
15,772
11,284
Tax effect
(4,138)
(1,218)
(4,186)
(3,246)
Net amount
$
10,964
$
2,986
$
11,586
$
8,038
Realized gain on investments
5
13
$
660
229
4,575
Tax effect
(137)
(99)
(146)
(686)
Net amount
$
(124)
$
561
$
83
$
3,889
Other comprehensive earnings (loss)
$
(33,519)
$
27,087
$
(13,739)
$
44,180
Total comprehensive earnings (loss)
$
(24,855)
$
41,636
$
7,460
$
70,533
Total comprehensive earnings (loss) attributable to:
Common shareholders
(29,816)
41,476
1,797
68,366
Non-controlling interest
4,961
160
5,663
2,167
$
(24,855)
$
41,636
$
7,460
$
70,533
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars
Note
Six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
21,199
$
26,353
Adjustments for operating activities
11
13,892
(8,962)
$
35,091
$
17,391
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
11
(5,167)
(3,519)
$
29,924
$
13,872
Financing activities
Repayment of long-term debt
8
(4,000)
(10,000)
Proceeds from long-term debt
8
10,000
-
Lease payments
(84)
(84)
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
-
5,600
Proceeds from IPO of subsidiary (net of isssuance costs of $8,802)
-
98,932
Cash settled stock options
(2,031)
-
Payments to non-controlling interest
13
(1,226)
(762)
Preferred securities distributions
10
(3,346)
(2,479)
Repurchase of common shares
10
(2,096)
(7,424)
Dividends paid
(5,894)
(3,840)
$
(8,677)
$
79,943
Investing activities
Proceeds from sale of investments
1,540
10,131
Cash received from joint ventures
4
27,546
768
Generative exploration
(83)
(24)
Exploration and evaluation assets, net of recoveries
(111)
(561)
Investment in joint venture
4
(6,439)
-
Loan receivable
(6,422)
-
Acquisition of royalty interests
6
(1,529)
(452)
Acquisition of investments
5
(28,355)
(9,599)
Acquisition of property and equipment
(12)
(5)
$
(13,865)
$
258
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
7,382
94,073
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
100,021
21,804
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
107,403
$
115,877
Supplemental cash flow information (Note 11)
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
4
