  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Altius Minerals Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ALS   CA0209361009

ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION

(ALS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:18 2022-08-08 pm EDT
18.40 CAD   +2.79%
Altius Minerals : 2022 Q2 Financial Statements

08/08/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
Altius Minerals Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars

Note

As at

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

107,403

$

100,021

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

16,660

12,601

Income tax receivable

3,795

2,268

Loan receivable

5

6,446

-

$

134,304

$

114,890

Non- current assets

Royalty and streaming interests

6

239,554

250,877

Investments

5

174,836

183,725

Interests in joint ventures

4

150,151

152,504

Exploration and evaluation assets

8,807

9,105

Deferred tax assets

7

7,656

7,787

Investment in associates

1,620

1,620

Derivatives - cash flow swap

8

1,744

-

Property and equipment

804

893

$

585,172

$

606,511

TOTAL ASSETS

$

719,476

$

721,401

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

4,166

6,069

Current portion of long-term debt

8

8,000

8,000

Income tax payable

3,702

5,580

$

15,868

$

19,649

Non- current liabilities

Long-term debt

8

114,095

107,173

Other liability

884

851

Deferred tax liabilities

7

34,407

64,738

Derivative - cash flow swap

8

-

11

$

149,386

$

172,773

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

165,254

$

192,422

EQUITY

Shareholders' equity

452,944

433,486

Non-controlling interest

101,278

95,493

$

554,222

$

528,979

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

719,476

$

721,401

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars, except

Note

Three months ended

Six months ended

per share amounts

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Revenue and other income

9

$

27,406

$

21,198

$

54,493

$

38,700

Costs and Expenses

General and administrative

9

2,343

2,030

4,740

3,932

Cost of sales - copper stream

1,227

1,224

3,100

2,245

Share-based compensation

1,181

993

1,662

1,709

Generative exploration

19

16

83

24

Exploration and evaluation assets abandoned or impaired

29

2,889

29

2,889

Mineral rights and leases

227

241

227

271

Amortization and depletion

6,359

5,603

12,953

10,427

Earnings before the following:

$

16,021

$

8,202

$

31,699

$

17,203

Earnings (loss) from joint ventures

4

572

(190)

1,201

(323)

Realized gain on disposal of derivatives

32

1,076

32

1,076

Gain on disposal of mineral property

-

1,962

996

1,962

Interest on long-term debt

(1,498)

(1,488)

(2,951)

(3,305)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(1,071)

446

(532)

1,075

Dilution gain on issuance of shares by an associate and joint venture

-

15

-

373

Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value adjustment of derivatives

(1,920)

(975)

(2,233)

3,249

Gain on reclassification of an associate

-

7,595

-

7,595

Share of earnings and impairment reversal in associates

-

(165)

-

1,261

Earnings before income taxes

$

12,136

$

16,478

$

28,212

$

30,166

Income taxes (current and deferred)

7

3,472

1,929

7,013

3,813

Net earnings

$

8,664

$

14,549

$

21,199

$

26,353

Net earnings attributable to:

Common shareholders

8,213

15,611

20,301

$

27,274

Non-controlling interest

451

(1,062)

898

(921)

$

8,664

$

14,549

$

21,199

$

26,353

Net earnings per share

Basic

10

$

0.18

$

0.38

$

0.46

$

0.66

Diluted

10

$

0.17

$

0.38

$

0.44

$

0.64

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS)

Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars

Three months ended

Six months ended

Note

June 30, 2022

June 20, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 20, 2021

Net earnings

$

8,664

$

14,549

$

21,199

$

26,353

Other comprehensive earnings (loss)

To be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Gross amount

6,425

(3,114)

2,869

(4,505)

Net amount

$

6,425

$

(3,114)

$

2,869

$

(4,505)

Net unrealized gain on fair value adjustment of cash flow swap

Gross amount

674

227

1,833

461

Tax effect

(135)

(52)

(382)

(106)

Net amount

$

539

$

175

$

1,451

$

355

To not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net unrealized (loss) gain on investments

5

Gross amount

(60,339)

31,145

(35,111)

42,742

Tax effect

9,016

(4,666)

5,383

(6,339)

Net amount

$

(51,323)

$

26,479

$

(29,728)

$

36,403

Revaluation of investments held in joint venture

4

Gross amount

15,102

4,204

15,772

11,284

Tax effect

(4,138)

(1,218)

(4,186)

(3,246)

Net amount

$

10,964

$

2,986

$

11,586

$

8,038

Realized gain on investments

5

13

$

660

229

4,575

Tax effect

(137)

(99)

(146)

(686)

Net amount

$

(124)

$

561

$

83

$

3,889

Other comprehensive earnings (loss)

$

(33,519)

$

27,087

$

(13,739)

$

44,180

Total comprehensive earnings (loss)

$

(24,855)

$

41,636

$

7,460

$

70,533

Total comprehensive earnings (loss) attributable to:

Common shareholders

(29,816)

41,476

1,797

68,366

Non-controlling interest

4,961

160

5,663

2,167

$

(24,855)

$

41,636

$

7,460

$

70,533

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars

Note

Six months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Operating activities

Net earnings

$

21,199

$

26,353

Adjustments for operating activities

11

13,892

(8,962)

$

35,091

$

17,391

Changes in non-cash operating working capital

11

(5,167)

(3,519)

$

29,924

$

13,872

Financing activities

Repayment of long-term debt

8

(4,000)

(10,000)

Proceeds from long-term debt

8

10,000

-

Lease payments

(84)

(84)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

5,600

Proceeds from IPO of subsidiary (net of isssuance costs of $8,802)

-

98,932

Cash settled stock options

(2,031)

-

Payments to non-controlling interest

13

(1,226)

(762)

Preferred securities distributions

10

(3,346)

(2,479)

Repurchase of common shares

10

(2,096)

(7,424)

Dividends paid

(5,894)

(3,840)

$

(8,677)

$

79,943

Investing activities

Proceeds from sale of investments

1,540

10,131

Cash received from joint ventures

4

27,546

768

Generative exploration

(83)

(24)

Exploration and evaluation assets, net of recoveries

(111)

(561)

Investment in joint venture

4

(6,439)

-

Loan receivable

(6,422)

-

Acquisition of royalty interests

6

(1,529)

(452)

Acquisition of investments

5

(28,355)

(9,599)

Acquisition of property and equipment

(12)

(5)

$

(13,865)

$

258

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

7,382

94,073

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

100,021

21,804

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

107,403

$

115,877

Supplemental cash flow information (Note 11)

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Altius Minerals Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 21:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 100 M 78,2 M 78,2 M
Net income 2022 45,6 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net cash 2022 42,5 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 855 M 666 M 666 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,10x
EV / Sales 2023 9,22x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 81,2%
Managers and Directors
Brian Francis Dalton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Benjamin Lewis Chief Financial Officer
John Antle Baker Executive Chairman
Rod Churchill Manager-Operations & Land
Frederick James Mifflin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION2.81%660
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.48%135 408
RIO TINTO PLC0.73%99 092
GLENCORE PLC24.50%73 391
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.95%42 366
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)56.18%39 497