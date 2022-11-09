Altius Minerals : 2022 Q3 Financial Statements
Altius Minerals Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars
Note
As at
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
98,223
$
100,021
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
14,491
12,601
Income tax receivable
3,032
2,268
Loan receivable
5
6,846
-
$
122,592
$
114,890
Non - current assets
Royalty and streaming interests
6
234,184
250,877
Investments
5
193,966
183,725
Interests in joint ventures
4
168,158
152,504
Exploration and evaluation assets
9,419
9,105
Deferred tax assets
7
7,905
7,787
Investment in associates
1,620
1,620
Derivative - cash flow swap
8
2,128
-
Property and equipment
760
893
$
618,140
$
606,511
TOTAL ASSETS
$
740,732
$
721,401
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
5,039
6,069
Current portion of long-term debt
8
8,000
8,000
Income tax payable
4,799
5,580
$
17,838
$
19,649
Non - current liabilities
Long-term debt
8
115,160
107,173
Other liability
727
851
Deferred tax liabilities
7
36,134
64,738
Derivative - cash flow swap
8
-
11
$
152,021
$
172,773
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
169,859
$
192,422
EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
464,384
433,486
Non-controlling interest
106,489
95,493
$
570,873
$
528,979
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
740,732
$
721,401
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per
Note
Three months ended
Nine months ended
share amounts
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Revenue and other income
9
$
25,900
$
20,357
$
80,393
$
59,057
Costs and Expenses
General and administrative
9
2,793
2,073
7,533
6,005
Cost of sales - copper stream
1,342
1,356
4,442
3,601
Share-based compensation
860
611
2,522
2,320
Generative exploration
20
11
103
35
Exploration and evaluation assets abandoned or impaired
-
-
29
2,889
Mineral rights and leases
-
3
227
274
Amortization and depletion
5,423
6,191
18,376
16,618
Earnings before the following:
$
15,462
$
10,112
$
47,161
$
27,315
Earnings (loss) from joint ventures
4
1,419
(189)
2,620
(512)
Realized (loss) gain on disposal of derivatives
(91)
3,370
(59)
4,446
Gain on disposal of mineral property
-
2,247
996
4,209
Interest on long-term debt
(1,852)
(2,009)
(4,803)
(5,314)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(2,196)
(690)
(2,728)
385
Dilution gain on issuance of shares by an associate and joint venture
-
206
-
579
Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value adjustment of derivatives
843
(2,273)
(1,390)
976
Gain on reclassification of an associate
-
-
-
7,595
Share of earnings and impairment reversal in associates
-
-
-
1,261
Earnings before income taxes
$
13,585
$
10,774
$
41,797
$
40,940
Income taxes (current and deferred)
7
2,127
1,010
9,140
4,823
Net earnings
$
11,458
$
9,764
$
32,657
$
36,117
Net earnings attributable to:
Common shareholders
10,712
9,947
31,013
$
37,221
Non-controlling interest
746
(183)
1,644
(1,104)
$
11,458
$
9,764
$
32,657
$
36,117
Net earnings per share
Basic
10
$
0.22
$
0.24
$
0.69
$
0.90
Diluted
10
$
0.22
$
0.23
$
0.66
$
0.87
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS)
Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Note September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Net earnings
$
11,458
$
9,764
$
32,657
$
36,117
Other comprehensive earnings (loss)
To be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Gross amount
14,034
4,850
16,698
345
Net amount
$
14,034
$
4,850
$
16,698
$
345
Net unrealized gain on fair value adjustment of cash flow swap
Gross amount
350
275
2,183
736
Tax effect
(61)
(56)
(443)
(162)
Net amount
$
289
$
219
$
1,740
$
574
To not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net unrealized (loss) gain on investments
5
Gross amount
170
(48,299)
(34,941)
(5,557)
Tax effect
(394)
6,789
4,989
450
Net amount
$
(224)
$
(41,510)
$
(29,952)
$
(5,107)
Revaluation of investments held in joint venture
4
Gross amount
(1,808)
2,771
14,427
14,055
Tax effect
430
(805)
(4,014)
(4,051)
Net amount
$
(1,378)
$
1,966
$
10,413
$
10,004
Realized gain on investments
5
-
$
4,678
229
9,253
Tax effect
-
(1,461)
(146)
(2,147)
Net amount
$
-
$
3,217
$
83
$
7,106
Other comprehensive earnings (loss)
$
12,721
$
(31,258)
$
(1,018)
$
12,922
Total comprehensive earnings (loss)
$
24,179
$
(21,494)
$
31,639
$
49,039
Total comprehensive earnings (loss) attributable to:
Common shareholders
23,860
(22,118)
25,657
46,248
Non-controlling interest
319
624
5,982
2,791
$
24,179
$
(21,494)
$
31,639
$
49,039
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars
Note
Nine months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Operating activities
Net earnings
$
32,657
$
36,117
Adjustments for operating activities
11
24,911
(2,147)
$
57,568
$
33,970
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
11
(2,329)
(2,048)
$
55,239
$
31,922
Financing activities
Costs incurred on amendment of credit facilities
8
-
(1,778)
Repayment of long-term debt
8
(6,000)
(15,000)
Proceeds from long-term debt
8
10,000
-
Lease payments
(126)
(126)
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
-
5,600
Proceeds from IPO of subsidiary (net of isssuance costs of $8,802)
-
98,932
Cash settled stock options and RSUs
(3,362)
-
Payments to non-controlling interest
13
(2,042)
(1,084)
Preferred securities distributions
10
(3,346)
(3,739)
Repurchase of common shares
10
(4,835)
(9,162)
Dividends paid
(9,526)
(6,534)
$
(19,237)
$
67,109
Investing activities
Proceeds from sale of investments
1,540
21,346
Cash received from joint ventures
4
28,099
1,308
Generative exploration
(103)
(35)
Exploration and evaluation assets, net of recoveries
(723)
(763)
Cash taxes paid
(2,113)
-
Investment in joint venture
4
(15,431)
(28,574)
Loan receivable
(6,422)
-
Acquisition of royalty interests
6
(1,529)
(457)
Acquisition of investments
5
(46,564)
(13,884)
Acquisition of property and equipment
(22)
(4)
$
(43,268)
$
(21,063)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(7,266)
77,968
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
5,468
312
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
100,021
21,804
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
98,223
$
100,084
Supplemental cash flow information (Note 11)
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Altius Minerals Corporation published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 22:54:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Sales 2022
100 M
74,4 M
74,4 M
Net income 2022
42,5 M
31,6 M
31,6 M
Net cash 2022
12,0 M
8,92 M
8,92 M
P/E ratio 2022
26,9x
Yield 2022
1,28%
Capitalization
1 115 M
829 M
829 M
EV / Sales 2022
11,0x
EV / Sales 2023
12,3x
Nbr of Employees
15
Free-Float
81,3%
Chart ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
23,37 CAD
Average target price
23,93 CAD
Spread / Average Target
2,39%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.