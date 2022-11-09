Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Altius Minerals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALS   CA0209361009

ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION

(ALS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-09 pm EST
23.37 CAD   -0.21%
05:55pAltius Minerals : 2022 q3 md&a
PU
05:55pAltius Minerals : 2022 Q3 Financial Statements
PU
05:23aNorth American Morning Briefing: Midterm Outcome -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altius Minerals : 2022 Q3 Financial Statements

11/09/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Altius Minerals Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars

Note

As at

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2022

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

98,223

$

100,021

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

14,491

12,601

Income tax receivable

3,032

2,268

Loan receivable

5

6,846

-

$

122,592

$

114,890

Non - current assets

Royalty and streaming interests

6

234,184

250,877

Investments

5

193,966

183,725

Interests in joint ventures

4

168,158

152,504

Exploration and evaluation assets

9,419

9,105

Deferred tax assets

7

7,905

7,787

Investment in associates

1,620

1,620

Derivative - cash flow swap

8

2,128

-

Property and equipment

760

893

$

618,140

$

606,511

TOTAL ASSETS

$

740,732

$

721,401

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5,039

6,069

Current portion of long-term debt

8

8,000

8,000

Income tax payable

4,799

5,580

$

17,838

$

19,649

Non - current liabilities

Long-term debt

8

115,160

107,173

Other liability

727

851

Deferred tax liabilities

7

36,134

64,738

Derivative - cash flow swap

8

-

11

$

152,021

$

172,773

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

169,859

$

192,422

EQUITY

Shareholders' equity

464,384

433,486

Non-controlling interest

106,489

95,493

$

570,873

$

528,979

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

740,732

$

721,401

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per

Note

Three months ended

Nine months ended

share amounts

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Revenue and other income

9

$

25,900

$

20,357

$

80,393

$

59,057

Costs and Expenses

General and administrative

9

2,793

2,073

7,533

6,005

Cost of sales - copper stream

1,342

1,356

4,442

3,601

Share-based compensation

860

611

2,522

2,320

Generative exploration

20

11

103

35

Exploration and evaluation assets abandoned or impaired

-

-

29

2,889

Mineral rights and leases

-

3

227

274

Amortization and depletion

5,423

6,191

18,376

16,618

Earnings before the following:

$

15,462

$

10,112

$

47,161

$

27,315

Earnings (loss) from joint ventures

4

1,419

(189)

2,620

(512)

Realized (loss) gain on disposal of derivatives

(91)

3,370

(59)

4,446

Gain on disposal of mineral property

-

2,247

996

4,209

Interest on long-term debt

(1,852)

(2,009)

(4,803)

(5,314)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(2,196)

(690)

(2,728)

385

Dilution gain on issuance of shares by an associate and joint venture

-

206

-

579

Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value adjustment of derivatives

843

(2,273)

(1,390)

976

Gain on reclassification of an associate

-

-

-

7,595

Share of earnings and impairment reversal in associates

-

-

-

1,261

Earnings before income taxes

$

13,585

$

10,774

$

41,797

$

40,940

Income taxes (current and deferred)

7

2,127

1,010

9,140

4,823

Net earnings

$

11,458

$

9,764

$

32,657

$

36,117

Net earnings attributable to:

Common shareholders

10,712

9,947

31,013

$

37,221

Non-controlling interest

746

(183)

1,644

(1,104)

$

11,458

$

9,764

$

32,657

$

36,117

Net earnings per share

Basic

10

$

0.22

$

0.24

$

0.69

$

0.90

Diluted

10

$

0.22

$

0.23

$

0.66

$

0.87

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS)

Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Note September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Net earnings

$

11,458

$

9,764

$

32,657

$

36,117

Other comprehensive earnings (loss)

To be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Gross amount

14,034

4,850

16,698

345

Net amount

$

14,034

$

4,850

$

16,698

$

345

Net unrealized gain on fair value adjustment of cash flow swap

Gross amount

350

275

2,183

736

Tax effect

(61)

(56)

(443)

(162)

Net amount

$

289

$

219

$

1,740

$

574

To not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net unrealized (loss) gain on investments

5

Gross amount

170

(48,299)

(34,941)

(5,557)

Tax effect

(394)

6,789

4,989

450

Net amount

$

(224)

$

(41,510)

$

(29,952)

$

(5,107)

Revaluation of investments held in joint venture

4

Gross amount

(1,808)

2,771

14,427

14,055

Tax effect

430

(805)

(4,014)

(4,051)

Net amount

$

(1,378)

$

1,966

$

10,413

$

10,004

Realized gain on investments

5

-

$

4,678

229

9,253

Tax effect

-

(1,461)

(146)

(2,147)

Net amount

$

-

$

3,217

$

83

$

7,106

Other comprehensive earnings (loss)

$

12,721

$

(31,258)

$

(1,018)

$

12,922

Total comprehensive earnings (loss)

$

24,179

$

(21,494)

$

31,639

$

49,039

Total comprehensive earnings (loss) attributable to:

Common shareholders

23,860

(22,118)

25,657

46,248

Non-controlling interest

319

624

5,982

2,791

$

24,179

$

(21,494)

$

31,639

$

49,039

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars

Note

Nine months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Operating activities

Net earnings

$

32,657

$

36,117

Adjustments for operating activities

11

24,911

(2,147)

$

57,568

$

33,970

Changes in non-cash operating working capital

11

(2,329)

(2,048)

$

55,239

$

31,922

Financing activities

Costs incurred on amendment of credit facilities

8

-

(1,778)

Repayment of long-term debt

8

(6,000)

(15,000)

Proceeds from long-term debt

8

10,000

-

Lease payments

(126)

(126)

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

5,600

Proceeds from IPO of subsidiary (net of isssuance costs of $8,802)

-

98,932

Cash settled stock options and RSUs

(3,362)

-

Payments to non-controlling interest

13

(2,042)

(1,084)

Preferred securities distributions

10

(3,346)

(3,739)

Repurchase of common shares

10

(4,835)

(9,162)

Dividends paid

(9,526)

(6,534)

$

(19,237)

$

67,109

Investing activities

Proceeds from sale of investments

1,540

21,346

Cash received from joint ventures

4

28,099

1,308

Generative exploration

(103)

(35)

Exploration and evaluation assets, net of recoveries

(723)

(763)

Cash taxes paid

(2,113)

-

Investment in joint venture

4

(15,431)

(28,574)

Loan receivable

(6,422)

-

Acquisition of royalty interests

6

(1,529)

(457)

Acquisition of investments

5

(46,564)

(13,884)

Acquisition of property and equipment

(22)

(4)

$

(43,268)

$

(21,063)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(7,266)

77,968

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

5,468

312

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

100,021

21,804

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

98,223

$

100,084

Supplemental cash flow information (Note 11)

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Altius Minerals Corporation published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 22:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
05:55pAltius Minerals : 2022 q3 md&a
PU
05:55pAltius Minerals : 2022 Q3 Financial Statements
PU
05:23aNorth American Morning Briefing: Midterm Outcome -2-
DJ
10/24Altius Minerals Providing Update on Coal Litigation
MT
10/24Altius Provides Update on Coal Litigation
BU
10/19Altius Minerals Market-Perform Rating Maintained at BMO After Q3 Royalty Revenue Releas..
MT
10/19Altius Reports Q3 2022 Expected Attributable Royalty Revenue(1)of $26.4 million
AQ
10/18Altius Minerals Reports Q3 2022 Expected Attributable Royalty Revenue of $26.4 Million
MT
10/18Altius Minerals Corporation Provides Revenue Guidance for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
10/18Altius Minerals Brief: Reporting Q3 2022 Expected Attributable Roy..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 100 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net income 2022 42,5 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net cash 2022 12,0 M 8,92 M 8,92 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 1 115 M 829 M 829 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Altius Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 23,37 CAD
Average target price 23,93 CAD
Spread / Average Target 2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Francis Dalton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Benjamin Lewis Chief Financial Officer
John Antle Baker Executive Chairman
Rod Churchill Manager-Operations & Land
Frederick James Mifflin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION34.52%832
BHP GROUP LIMITED22.96%133 694
RIO TINTO PLC4.48%97 173
GLENCORE PLC39.94%80 597
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)85.99%47 921
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.59%43 018