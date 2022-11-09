Altius Minerals : 2022 Q3 MD&A

Altius Minerals Corporation Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations Three and nine months ended September 30, 2022

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and related notes. This MD&A has been prepared as of November 9, 2022.

Description of Business The Corporation manages its business under three operating segments, consisting of (i) the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests ("Mineral Royalties"), (ii) the acquisition and early stage exploration of mineral resource properties with a goal of vending the properties to third parties in exchange for early stage royalties and minority equity or project interests ("Project Generation") and (iii) its majority interest holding in publicly traded Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX: ARR) ("ARR"), which is focused on the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties ("Renewable Royalties"). The Corporation's diversified mineral royalties and streams generate revenue from 12 operating mines located in Canada (10), the United States (1), and Brazil (1) that produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore and thermal (electrical) coal (see Appendix 1: Summary of Producing Royalties and Streaming Interests). The Corporation further holds a diversified portfolio of pre-production stage royalties and junior equity positions that it mainly originates through mineral exploration initiatives within a business division referred to as Project Generation. The Corporation holds a 59% interest in ARR, which through a jointly controlled entity, Great Bay Renewables LLC ("GBR"), holds royalties related to renewable energy generation projects located primarily in the United States. Certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Apollo Funds") represent the other party to the joint venture. Additional information on the status of these royalty interests is available in Appendix 2: Summary of Exploration and Pre-Production Stage Royalties and Appendix 3: Summary of Operational and Development Renewable Energy Royalties of this MD&A. Strategy The Corporation's broader strategy is to grow a diversified portfolio of long-life royalties related to assets and commodities that benefit from and support sustainability linked, macro-scale structural trends, including the transition from fossil fuel to renewable based electrical generation; transportation electrification; lower emission steel making; and agricultural yield demand growth. The Corporation seeks royalty interests in projects with long resource lives in order to maximize the potential for future option value realization. Extensive resource lives are considered by the Corporation as excellent predictors of project life extensions and production rate expansions. Such occurrences typically require capital investments by the operators, but as a royalty holder Altius pays no share of the costs incurred to gain these potential incremental benefits. In addition, long life assets provide exposure to multiple commodity cycles and to the inflationary impacts of production and development costs over time, to which the Corporation is not exposed, that naturally result in higher nominal commodity prices. The long average resource lives that remain for most of our royalty portfolio is a key strategic differentiator for Altius within the broader natural resource royalty sector. Altius also grows its portfolio of Mineral Royalties by originating and adding value to mineral projects through scientific research and exploration and environmental/social licensing initiatives and then retaining royalties upon their sale or transfer to mining/development companies. This is the core function of our Project Generation business, which has a strong track record of internally creating pipeline royalties as well as earning substantial profits from the eventual monetization of corporate equity interests that are often received in addition to the long-term retained royalty interests. The Corporation believes that the royalties it creates internally can provide higher long-term investment rates of return and complement those gained through acquisition related activity. This represents another unique strategic differentiator for Altius. Whether considering its organic Project Generation business or M&A based mineral royalty acquisitions, Altius exercises counter-cyclical discipline. Commodity markets are notoriously cyclical and individual asset valuations can change dramatically in accordance with Management Discussion and Analysis 2

commodity price and sentiment fluctuations. Our mining royalty and mineral property acquisitions are primarily made during periods of low cyclical valuations, while operator funded organic growth investments and equity gains/liquidity events typically become more pronounced during periods of better cyclical valuation and sentiment. Altius has also expanded its focus into royalty financing of the renewable energy sector with its founding 59% ownership interest in ARR, which provides direct exposure to the global transition towards cleaner energy sources. Through investments in US-basedutility-scale wind and solar project developers and operators: Tri-Global Energy ("TGE"), Apex Clean Energy ("Apex"), Longroad Energy ("Longroad"), Northleaf Capital ("Northleaf"), Bluestar Energy Capital LLC ("Bluestar") and Hodson Energy LLC ("Hodson"), ARR has begun building a portfolio of renewable royalty interests that currently represent a combined potential nameplate capacity of 7,101 Megawatts (see Appendix 3 of this MD&A) of power generation. Outlook Most of the commodity prices that are relevant to Altius have retreated from recent highs due to inflation driven recessionary type fears that are negatively impacting the near-term demand forecasts of many industry commentators. While this is somewhat at odds with the apparent supply shortages and market tightness that many producers are noting, particularly in potash where total global demand will not be met this year, and in copper where inventories approach all-time lows, the pessimistic sentiment currently prevails. This has re-dampened the immediate appetite for capital investment in much needed replacement and new supply capacity, which may slow the pace of advancement for development stage projects in our portfolio. More broadly however, we believe that any capital investment hesitancy will be a further bullish driver of looming large scale supply-demand deficits, and potentially much higher prices, in coming periods for several key commodities. As a royalty business, Altius generally benefits from inflationary environments, since its royalties bear none of the increased operating or capital cost burdens that arise but are direct beneficiaries of the resulting higher product prices that are ultimately required to offset the production cost increases. Broader cyclical resource market conditions generally still favour an approach of relying upon organic growth from our deep portfolio of existing royalty holdings (near term catalysts described further below) over M&A based growth; however the Corporation is poised to seize upon external opportunities that may present themselves during the current period of weak sentiment being expressed by competing capital sources. Potential Growth Catalysts Earlier this year Lundin Mining Corp ("Lundin") announced the discovery of a new copper-gold mineralized system referred to as Saúva that is located 15 kilometers north of the Chapada Mine, on mining property over which we hold a stream interest. With nearly 53,000 m of drilling completed at Saúva in the first nine months of 2022, Lundin has defined a mineralized area measuring approximately 1,200 meters by 1,000 meters while reporting that mineralization remains open in all directions. Lundin has recently stated that it expects to publish a maiden resource for Saúva early in 2023 and that it is now considering the implications of the discovery within the context of its ongoing expansion planning scenarios at Chapada. Lithium Royalty Corporation ("LRC"), of which Altius is a co-founding 12.6% shareholder, continued to build out its royalty portfolio with the total number of project royalties acquired since inception in 2018 now amounting to 27. These include a tonnage based royalty on Allkem's producing Mt. Cattlin Mine in Australia and gross royalties on each of Zijin Mining's Tres Quebradas project in Argentina, Sigma Lithium's 3