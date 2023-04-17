Advanced search
    ALS   CA0209361009

ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION

(ALS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
22.40 CAD   -0.67%
Altius Minerals : 2023 Information Circular including AGM webcast link

04/17/2023 | 08:48am EDT
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION

NOTICE OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

May 18, 2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares ("Common Shares") of Altius Minerals Corporation ("Altius" or the "Corporation") will be held at the Johnson Geo Centre at 175 Signal Hill Road, St. John's, NL at 1:00 p.m. (NLT) on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The Corporation is providing shareholders and others with the option to attend the meeting in person or to listen and participate (but not vote) at the Meeting in real time by conference call or webcast at the following coordinates:

CONFERENCE CALL

Dial (+1) 888 886 7786 (international toll free) OR (+1) 416 764 8658, ID: 19857847

WEBCAST LINK

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1604644&tp_key=ce6f88ec87

Meeting Business

The Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

  1. to receive the annual consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for its financial year ended December 31, 2022, together with the report of the auditors thereon;
  2. to appoint the auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration;
  3. to elect members of the board of directors of the Corporation;
  4. to approve the renewal of the Corporation's omnibus long-term incentive plan;
  5. to consider, and, if thought advisable, pass an advisory resolution on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay");
  6. to confirm the amendment of By-Law No. 1 of the Company to: 1) increase the quorum required at any meeting of Shareholders; 2) enhance electronic access to meetings of Shareholders; and 3) remove the provision entitling the chairman of the board to cast a second or casting vote at meetings of the board in the case of an equality of votes on any question; and
  7. to transact such other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof.

Management Information Circular, 2022

P a g e | 1

Notice-and-Access and Voting

Particulars of the foregoing matters are set forth in the accompanying Corporation's management information circular (the "Circular"). The Corporation has elected to use the notice-and-access provisions under National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer and National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, the "Notice-and-AccessProvisions") of the Canadian Securities Administrators for this Meeting. The Notice-and-Access Provisions are a set of rules developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that reduce the volume of materials that must be physically mailed to shareholders of the Corporation by allowing the Corporation to post the Circular and any additional meeting-related materials online. Shareholders will still receive this Notice of Meeting and a form of proxy and may elect to receive a hard copy of the Circular. Shareholders will receive paper copies of a notice package via prepaid mail containing a notice with information prescribed by the Notice and Access Provisions and a form of proxy (if you are a registered shareholder) or a voting instruction form (if you are a non-registered shareholder), in each case with a supplemental mail list return box for shareholders to request they be included in the Corporation's supplementary mailing list for receipt of the Corporation's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Please review the Circular carefully and in full prior to voting in relation to the matters set out above as the Circular has been prepared to help you make an informed decision on such matters. The Circular is available on the website of the Corporation at http://www.altiusminerals.comand under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR and on the Notice and Access Websiteat http://docs.tsxtrust.com/2020. Any shareholder who wishes to receive a paper copy of the Circular should contact the Corporation's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company at 301 - 100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1, Facsimile: (416) 595-9593,Toll-free:1-866-600-5869. A shareholder may also use the toll-free number noted above to obtain additional information about the Notice- and-Access Provisions.

DATED at St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, March 30, 2023.

By Order of the Board,

John Baker, Chairman of the Board

Management Information Circular, 2022

P a g e | 2

Notes

  1. Registered shareholders who are unable or choose not to be present in person at the Meeting are requested to sign and return the form of proxy in the envelope provided for that purpose. Any proxy must be deposited at the principal office of TSX Trust Company at 301 - 100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1, by facsimile transmission to (416) 595-9593 or on the internet at http://www.voteproxyonline.com prior to 1:00 pm (NLT) on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, or at any time not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting.
  2. Only holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on March 29, 2023 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting, except to the extent that a holder of record has transferred any of such Common Shares after that date and the transferee of such Common Shares establishes proper ownership and requests not later than ten (10) days before the Meeting that the transferee's name be included in the list of shareholders eligible to vote at the Meeting, in which case such shareholder shall be entitled to vote such Common Shares at the Meeting.
  3. A shareholder desiring to appoint another proxyholder (who need not be a shareholder of Altius) may do so either by inserting such person's name in the blank space provided in the form of proxy or by completing another proper form of proxy and, in either case, depositing the completed proxy at the principal office of TSX Trust Company, 301 - 100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4H1, by facsimile transmission to 1-416-595-9593 or on the internet at http://www.voteproxyonline.com prior to 1:00 PM (NLT) on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, or at any time not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays) before the time of any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting.
  4. If you are a non-registered shareholder and have received this Notice and the accompanying Circular from your broker or another intermediary, please complete and return the proxy or voting instruction form provided to you by your broker or other intermediary in accordance with the instructions provided to you.

Management Information Circular, 2022

P a g e | 3

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.0 General

6

1.1

Solicitation of Proxies

6

1.2

Notice and Access

6

1.3

Voting of Shares - Registered Shareholders

7

1.3.1 How to Vote in Person

7

1.3.2 How to Vote by Proxy

7

1.3.3 How to Change your Vote

8

1.4

Voting by Non-Registered Shareholders

8

1.4.1 How to Vote by Voting Instruction Form

8

1.4.2 How to Vote in Person

8

1.4.3 How to Change your Vote

8

1.5

Voting Shares and Principal Shareholders

9

2.0 Business of the Meeting

9

2.1

Receipt of Financial Statements

9

2.2

Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

9

2.3

Election of Directors

9

2.3.1 Cease Trade Orders or Bankruptcies

14

2.3.2 Penalties and Sanctions

14

2.3.3 Indemnification and Insurance

14

2.4

Summary of the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan

15

2.5

Advisory Resolution on Approach to Executive Compensation ("Say on Pay")

23

2.6 Amendment of By-Law No. 1 of the Company

24

3.0 Statement of Executive Compensation - Discussion and Analysis

24

3.1

Introduction

24

3.2

Role and Composition of the Compensation Committee

25

3.2.1 Role of Management in Compensation Decisions

26

3.2.2 Appointment and Role of Compensation Consultants

26

3.3

Executive Compensation Philosophy

27

3.3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

28

3.3.2 Share Price Performance Comparator Group

28

3.3.3 Compensation Risk Management

29

3.4

Key Activities Undertaken by the Compensation Committee

29

3.4.1 Base Salary

30

3.4.2 Short-term Incentive Plan

30

3.4.3 Long-term Incentives

35

3.4.4 Perquisites & Benefits

37

3.5

Performance Graph

37

3.6

Comparison of Performance Trend to Executive Compensation

38

3.7

Summary Compensation Table

38

4.0 Incentive Plan Awards

39

4.1

Outstanding Share-Based Awards and Option-Based Awards

39

4.2

Incentive Plan Awards - Value Vested or Earned During the Year

39

5.0 Director Compensation

40

5.1

Outstanding Share-Based Awards and Option-Based Awards

41

5.2

Incentive Plan Awards - Value Vested or Earned During the Year

42

Management Information Circular, 2023

P a g e | 4

5.3

Equity Investment Requirements

43

6.0 Securities Authorized for Issuance Under Equity Compensation Plans

43

6.1

Option Re-pricings

44

6.2

Employment Contracts and Termination of Employment Arrangements

44

7.0 Corporate Governance

45

7.1

Board of Directors

45

7.2

Definition of "Independent" Board Member

45

7.3

Committees of the Board of Directors

46

7.3.1 Governance and Sustainability Committee

46

7.3.2 Audit Committee

47

7.3.3 Compensation Committee

48

7.4

Board Committee Meetings

48

7.5

Orientation and Continuing Education

48

7.6

Ethical Business Conduct

48

7.6.1 Whistleblower Policy

49

7.7

ESG Investment and Sustainability Policy

49

7.8

Nomination of Directors

50

7.9

Assessments

50

7.10 Disclosure Policy

51

7.11 Director Tenure, Term Limits and Other Mechanisms of Board Renewal

52

7.12 Policies Regarding Board Diversity

53

7.13 Consideration of Diversity in Executive Officer Appointments

53

8.0 Indebtedness of Directors and Senior Officers

54

9.0 Interests of Informed Persons in Material Transactions

54

10.0 Directors' and Officers' Liability Insurance

54

11.0 Other Business

54

12.0 Additional Information

54

13.0 Approval of Directors

54

Appendix I. Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1

55

Management Information Circular, 2023

P a g e | 5

Disclaimer

Altius Minerals Corporation published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 12:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
