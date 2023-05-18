Altius Minerals : AGM Presentation

This document includes certain statements that constitute "forward- looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Altius Minerals Corporation's ("Altius") intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of Altius' officers and directors. Such forward- looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "plan", "should", "would", "contemplate", "possible", "attempts", "seeks" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events or results.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and the risk that predictions and other forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, as a number of important factors, many of which are beyond Altius' control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements.