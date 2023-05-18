Advanced search
    ALS   CA0209361009

ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION

(ALS)
2023-05-18
21.70 CAD   +0.23%
10:29aAltius Minerals : AGM Presentation
PU
05/17National Bank of Canada Says Altius Minerals Trading At Steep Discount
MT
05/16Transcript : Altius Minerals Corporation - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
Altius Minerals : AGM Presentation

05/18/2023 | 10:29am EDT
TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF

Annual General Meeting

May 2023

Growth Signals as Altius Begins its

Second Quarter Century

Coal to Renewable Power | Clean Steel | Potash | Copper | Lithium | Nickel | Cobalt

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes certain statements that constitute "forward- looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Altius Minerals Corporation's ("Altius") intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of Altius' officers and directors. Such forward- looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "plan", "should", "would", "contemplate", "possible", "attempts", "seeks" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events or results.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and the risk that predictions and other forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, as a number of important factors, many of which are beyond Altius' control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Altius does not assume any obligation to update, or to publicly announce the results of any change to, any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Attributable royalty revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. For a reconciliation of these Non- GAAP financial measures to various IFRS measures, please refer to our Management Discussion and Analysis.

TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF

|2

Sustainability Based Growth Pillars

Enabling Change And Building Strong Shareholder Value

Long-Life Royalty Exposures

Potash

Electrification

Renewable

High-Purity

Fertilizer

Metals

Energy

Iron Ore

Food

EV Adoption

Decarbonization

Green Steel

Sustainability

and Power Grid

of Power

(Eliminate Coal

Rejuvenation

Generation

Inputs)

Macro-Scale Growth Trends

TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF

|3

Enabling Change...

Our Potash Fertilizer Nourishes the World

Potash

Fertilizer

Global change in food yield and land use

250%

200%

Crop Yield

150%

Population

100%

50%

Farm land

-

1961

1970

1979

1988

1997

2006

2015

Source: Our World in Data based on World Bank; Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

40% of the current global population owes its existence to the

adoption of commercial scale fertilizer use in agriculture

Our royalty mines provide one quarter of the world's requirement

TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF

|4

Enabling Change...

Energy Transitions - Your Company Makes a Difference

Life -Cycle CO2 Emissions (EU Example)

Fossil Fuel to Electric Vehicle Transition

Electrification

Metals

Renewable

Energy

High-Purity

Iron Ore

Coal to Renewables Transition

Steel Transition - Coal Fading Out

TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF

|5

Disclaimer

Altius Minerals Corporation published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 14:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
