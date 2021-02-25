Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Altius Minerals Corporation    ALS   CA0209361009

ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION

(ALS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altius Minerals : Announces Pricing of Renewable Royalties IPO

02/25/2021 | 02:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 25, 2021 | St. John's, Newfoundland

Altius Announces Pricing of Altius Renewable Royalties IPO

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Altius Minerals Corporation (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX) ("Altius" or the "Corporation") reports that Altius Renewable Royalties Corporation ("ARR") has announced that it expects to commence trading on an "if, as and when issued" basis on the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 26, 2021 under the symbol "ARR". The ARR initial public offering of 9,100,000 shares has been priced at C$11.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$100,100,000.

Following the completion of the Offering, Altius is expected to hold 15,638,639 common shares or approximately 61% of the issued and outstanding shares of ARR (or approximately 58% of the issued and outstanding shares of ARR if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full).

A copy of ARR's supplemented PREP prospectus will be available on SEDAR atwww.sedar.comon February 25, 2021.

About Altius

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius's commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 41,477,653 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

About ARR

ARR is a recently formed renewable energy company whose business is to provide long-term, royalty level investment capital to renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The Company combines industry expertise with innovative, partner-focused solutions to further the growth of the renewable energy sector as it fulfills its critical role in enabling the global energy transition.

Forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with regard to the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in ARR's final base PREP prospectus. Forward-looking information is based on management'sbeliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Although Altius believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, among other things, changes in market conditions, changes in power prices, changes in expectations for the growth in demand for renewable power in the U.S., unanticipated changes in key management personnel, general economic and political conditions, the risk that ARR's IPO may not be completed and the failure to receive applicable regulatory approvals, as well as the other risk factors described in ARR's preliminary base PREP prospectus in respect of the IPO. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking information in this news release. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information in this news release. Altius does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by ARR or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. These securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the said Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption therefrom.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Lewis

Flora Wood

Email: BLewis@altiusminerals.com Tel: 1.877.576.2209

Email: Fwood@altiusminerals.com Tel: 1.877.576.2209

Direct: +1(416)346.9020

Disclaimer

Altius Minerals Corporation published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 19:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
02:35pALTIUS MINERALS : Announces Pricing of Altius Renewable Royalties IPO
MT
02:22pALTIUS MINERALS : Announces Pricing of Renewable Royalties IPO
PU
01/28Wolfden completes $2m financing with its strategic partners altius and kinros..
AQ
01/26ALTIUS MINERALS : Fourth-Quarter Royalty Revenue Rises 35% on Coal and Iron Inve..
MT
01/26ALTIUS MINERALS : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Attributable Royalty Revenue of Ap..
PU
01/20Altius Resources Inc. Buys Additional Common Shares of Wolfden
MT
01/19ALTIUS MINERALS : Files Preliminary Prospectus for Renewable Royalties Corp.
MT
01/19ALTIUS MINERALS : Announces Filing of Preliminary Prospectus for Renewable Royal..
PU
01/12Altius Minerals Up 1.5% As it Releases Year-End Project Generation Update
MT
01/12ALTIUS MINERALS : Up Near 2% After Providing 2020 Year-End Project Generation Up..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62,0 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
Net income 2020 -33,0 M -26,3 M -26,3 M
Net Debt 2020 116 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 656 M 522 M 524 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Altius Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,71 CAD
Last Close Price 15,81 CAD
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Francis Dalton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Benjamin Lewis Chief Financial Officer
John Antle Baker Executive Chairman
Rod Churchill Manager-Operations & Land
Donald J. Warr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION15.49%522
BHP GROUP18.90%183 244
RIO TINTO PLC16.18%148 760
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.20%54 578
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.97%39 718
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED25.54%12 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ