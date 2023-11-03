Altius Minerals Corporation is a mineral royalty, renewable energy royalty and mineral project generation company. The Company holds royalty interests in approximately 12 operating mines located across Canada and Brazil that produces copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore and thermal (electrical) coal. Its segments include Mineral Royalties, Project Generation and Renewable Royalties. Its Mineral Royalties segment consists of the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests. Its Project Generation segment consists of acquisition and early-stage exploration of mineral resource properties with a goal of vending the properties to third parties in exchange for early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests. Its Renewable Royalties segments consists of majority interest holding in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp (ARR), which is focused on the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties.

Sector Diversified Mining