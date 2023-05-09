Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Altius Minerals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALS   CA0209361009

ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION

(ALS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:24:30 2023-05-09 am EDT
21.51 CAD   -0.69%
10:18aAltius Minerals : Q1 2023 conference call presentation
PU
05/08Altius Minerals Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/08Altius Minerals Brief: Q1 Revenue of $22.7 million Vs $27.1 million for the same period in 2022, and Attributable royalty revenue of $21.4. million ($0.45 per share) Vs $25.5 million ($0.62 per share) reported in 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altius Minerals : Q1 2023 conference call presentation

05/09/2023 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF

Q1 2023

Financial Results Conference Call

Coal to Renewable Power | Clean Steel | Potash | Copper | Lithium | Nickel | Cobalt

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes certain statements that constitute "forward- looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Altius Minerals Corporation's ("Altius") intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of Altius' officers and directors. Such forward- looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "plan", "should", "would", "contemplate", "possible", "attempts", "seeks" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events or results.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and the risk that predictions and other forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, as a number of important factors, many of which are beyond Altius' control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Altius does not assume any obligation to update, or to publicly announce the results of any change to, any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Attributable royalty revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. For a reconciliation of these Non- GAAP financial measures to various IFRS measures, please refer to our Management Discussion and Analysis.

TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF

|2

Q1 2023 and Outlook

Royalty revenue of $21.4M; adjusted eps $0.07 per share

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 79%, Mineral royalties EBITDA margin of 86%

Additional $2.8M received related to distributions to shareholders of Alderon

Tax expense in Q1 included $903k foreign tax paid in connection with Chilean JV transactions in 2022

  • Expenses include consolidated ARR non-cash losses related to equity holdings in development stage companies Capacity expansion investment projects continued at potash royalty mines
    Preliminary results from Kami metallurgical studies indicate potential for production of high-purity (DRI pellet feed) iron ore concentrate grades ARR royalty pipeline experiencing significant growth as more difficult equity and debt markets drive potential deal flow to GBR

Resource increases announced from emerging Silicon gold district in Nevada and strong ongoing exploration potential signaled by AngloGold Ashanti; arbitration commenced to address Altius royalty on adjacent or contiguous ground

Maiden resource published for high-grade Saúva discovery at Chapada with mineralization noted to remain open in most directions - Saúva now being considered as part of district level production expansion studies by Lundin

First lithium royalty revenue expected in Q2 2023

TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF

|3

Sustainability Based Growth Pillars

Enabling Change While Delivering Strong Growth For Shareholders

Long-Life Royalty Exposures

Potash

Electrification

Renewable

High-Purity

Fertilizer

Metals

Energy

Iron Ore

Natural

Copper, Nickel,

Wind, solar and

Allows

agricultural

Lithium and

storage directly

infrastructure to

nutrient that

Cobalt are

enables the

be built with

supports

critical to

enabling

Food

Electrified

Decarbonization

Green Steel

Sustainability

Transport and

of Power

(Minimize Coal

and Counteracts

Power Grid

Generation

Inputs)

Deforestation

Rejuvenation

Global Sustainability

Quarterly Royalty Revenue Growth (C$ millions)

30

25

20

15

10

5

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF

|4

LRC IPO Daylights Significant Value

Direct Royalties + LRC 9.55% Equity

LRC completed its IPO during the quarter for proceeds of approximately $150M. Altius' 9.55% equity ownership has an estimated fair value of $77M as of March 2023, resulting in an unrealized

gain of $56M during the quarter

Altius also expects to receive further cash and LRC share distributions over the next 24 months ($8.9M received subsequent to quarter end) as described

in LRC's prospectus.

3 direct royalty ownership interests acquired by Altius under co-participation rights have commenced or will commence operations in 2023

  • 2024 - resulting in first lithium-based royalty revenue for Altius

Asset

Operator

Country

LRC Royalty

Type

Product

Stage

Mt. Cattlin

Allkem

Australia

A$1.5/t treated

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Production

Finniss

Core Lithium

Australia

2.50% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Production

Grota do Cirilo

Sigma Lithium

Brazil

1.00% NSR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Production

Tres Quebradas

Zijin Mining

Argentina

1.00% GOR

Brine

Carbonate

Construction

Mariana

Ganfeng

Argentina

0.50% NSR

Brine

Chloride / Carbonate

Construction

Horse Creek

Sinova Global

Canada

8.00%-4.00% GOR

Silica Quartz

Silica Quartz

Construction

Moblan

Sayona Mining

Canada

2.05%-1.50% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Tansim

Sayona Mining

Canada

2.00% NSR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Valjevo

Euro Lithium

Serbia

Various

Clay

Boric Acid

Development

Cancet

Winsome

Canada

4.00% GOR & 1.00% NSR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Resources

Adina

Winsome

Canada

4.00% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Resources

Sirmac-Clapier

Winsome

Canada

4.00% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Resources

Donner Lake

Grid Metals

Canada

2.00% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Campus Creek

Grid Metals

Canada

2.00% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Lithium Springs

Lithium Springs

Australia

1.50% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Zeus

Noram Lithium

United

1.00% GOR

Clay

Carbonate

Development

States

Basin E & W / Wikieup

Bradda Head

United

2.00% GOR

Clay

Hydroxide

Development

States

Shatford Lake / Cat-Euclid Lake

ACME Lithium

Canada

2.00% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Yinnetharra

Red Dirt

Australia

1.00% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Mallina

Morella

Australia

1.50% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Tabba Tabba

Morella

Australia

1.25% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Mt Edon

Morella

Australia

1.25% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Seymour Lake

Green Technology

Canada

1.00% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Root Lake

Green Technology

Canada

1.00% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Wisa Lake

Green Technology

Canada

1.00% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Eyre

Larvotto

Australia

1.00% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Kaustinen / Ilmajoki

Arvo Lithium

Finland

1.25% GOR

Hard Rock

Spodumene

Development

Altius Direct Royalty Co-participation

TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF

|5

Disclaimer

Altius Minerals Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 14:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
10:18aAltius Minerals : Q1 2023 conference call presentation
PU
05/08Altius Minerals Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
05/08Altius Minerals Brief: Q1 Revenue of $22.7 million Vs $27.1 millio..
MT
05/08Altius Minerals Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 15, 2023
CI
05/08North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Futures -2-
DJ
04/21Altius Minerals : Intervenor's Factum
PU
04/19Altius Minerals Reports Expected Attributable Royalty Revenue for Q1
MT
04/19Altius Minerals Corporation Provides Revenue Guidance for First Quarter 2023
CI
04/19Altius Minerals Brief: Reporting Q1 2023 Expected Attributable Roy..
MT
04/17Altius Minerals : 2023 Information Circular including AGM webcast link
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 60,4 M 45,2 M 45,2 M
Net income 2023 21,5 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net Debt 2023 9,00 M 6,74 M 6,74 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,8x
Yield 2023 1,48%
Capitalization 1 032 M 772 M 772 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,2x
EV / Sales 2024 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Altius Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,66 CAD
Average target price 25,56 CAD
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Francis Dalton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Benjamin Lewis Chief Financial Officer
Sandra Lewis Finance Director
John Antle Baker Executive Chairman
Rod Churchill Manager-Operations & Land
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION-2.48%772
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.99%153 788
RIO TINTO PLC-13.90%107 005
GLENCORE PLC-19.61%70 062
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)5.26%44 694
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.34%38 022
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer