Altius Minerals : Q1 2023 conference call presentation

Coal to Renewable Power | Clean Steel | Potash | Copper | Lithium | Nickel | Cobalt
Forward Looking Statements
This document includes certain statements that constitute "forward- looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Altius Minerals Corporation's ("Altius") intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of Altius' officers and directors. Such forward- looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "plan", "should", "would", "contemplate", "possible", "attempts", "seeks" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events or results.
By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and the risk that predictions and other forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, as a number of important factors, many of which are beyond Altius' control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Altius does not assume any obligation to update, or to publicly announce the results of any change to, any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Attributable royalty revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. For a reconciliation of these Non- GAAP financial measures to various IFRS measures, please refer to our Management Discussion and Analysis.
TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF
|2
Q1 2023 and Outlook
Royalty revenue of $21.4M; adjusted eps $0.07 per share
•
•
•
Adjusted EBITDA margin of 79%, Mineral royalties EBITDA margin of 86%
Additional $2.8M received related to distributions to shareholders of Alderon
Tax expense in Q1 included $903k foreign tax paid in connection with Chilean JV transactions in 2022
Expenses include consolidated ARR non-cash losses related to equity holdings in development stage companies Capacity expansion investment projects continued at potash royalty mines
Preliminary results from Kami metallurgical studies indicate potential for production of high-purity (DRI pellet feed) iron ore concentrate grades ARR royalty pipeline experiencing significant growth as more difficult equity and debt markets drive potential deal flow to GBR
Resource increases announced from emerging Silicon gold district in Nevada and strong ongoing exploration potential signaled by AngloGold Ashanti; arbitration commenced to address Altius royalty on adjacent or contiguous ground
Maiden resource published for high-grade Saúva discovery at Chapada with mineralization noted to remain open in most directions - Saúva now being considered as part of district level production expansion studies by Lundin
First lithium royalty revenue expected in Q2 2023
TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF
|3
Sustainability Based Growth Pillars
Enabling Change While Delivering Strong Growth For Shareholders
Long-Life Royalty Exposures
Potash
Electrification
Renewable
High-Purity
Fertilizer
Metals
Energy
Iron Ore
Natural
Copper, Nickel,
Wind, solar and
Allows
agricultural
Lithium and
storage directly
infrastructure to
nutrient that
Cobalt are
enables the
be built with
supports
critical to
enabling
Food
Electrified
Decarbonization
Green Steel
Sustainability
Transport and
of Power
(Minimize Coal
and Counteracts
Power Grid
Generation
Inputs)
Deforestation
Rejuvenation
Global Sustainability
Quarterly Royalty Revenue Growth (C$ millions)
30
25
20
15
10
5
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF
|4
LRC IPO Daylights Significant Value
Direct Royalties + LRC 9.55% Equity
LRC completed its IPO during the quarter for proceeds of approximately $150M. Altius' 9.55% equity ownership has an estimated fair value of $77M as of March 2023, resulting in an unrealized
gain of $56M during the quarter
Altius also expects to receive further cash and LRC share distributions over the next 24 months ($8.9M received subsequent to quarter end) as described
in LRC's prospectus.
3 direct royalty ownership interests acquired by Altius under co-participation rights have commenced or will commence operations in 2023
2024 - resulting in first lithium-based royalty revenue for Altius
Altius Minerals Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 14:17:02 UTC.