Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Altius Minerals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALS   CA0209361009

ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION

(ALS)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-08-16 pm EDT
18.29 CAD   +2.06%
08:14aALTIUS MINERALS : Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
08:01aALTIUS MINERALS BRIEF : Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
08/09Altius Minerals Kept at Market Perform by BMO Capital Following Q2 Results; Price Target Lowered to C$22.00
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altius Minerals : Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

08/17/2022 | 08:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Forward-lookinginformation

August 19, 2022 | St. John's, Newfoundland

Altius Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS) (OTCQX: ATUSF) ("Altius" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has renewed its Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") by which it may purchase at market price up to 1,698,481 common shares ("Shares"), being approximately 3.56% of the 47,680,588 common shares issued and outstanding as of August 10, 2022, through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") or a Canadian alternative trading system. The bid is subject to regulatory approval. The NCIB will commence August 22, 2022 and will end no later than August 21, 2023. Any Shares purchased during the NCIB will be cancelled and returned to treasury.

The TSX rules permit Altius to purchase daily, through TSX facilities or approved alternative trading systems, a maximum of 35,278 Shares under the NCIB, being approximately 25% of the average daily trading volume (ADTV) of 141,113 shares in the preceding six calendar months of trading prior to the bid. Under its current NCIB, which commenced on August 22, 2021 and will terminate on August 21, 2022, Altius has purchased a total of 537,700 Shares through market purchases on the TSX at a weighted average price of $16.81 per Share, while its approval allowed for it to purchase a maximum number of 1,698,481 Shares. The reason for the NCIB is that, in the opinion of the board of directors, the value of Altius, based on anticipated cash flows and underlying asset values, is from time to time greater than the market price of the Shares and accordingly the acquisition of Shares under the NCIB represents an appropriate use of funds. Altius has had an active NCIB program every year since 2010.

About Altius

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long-life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius's commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 47,680,588 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is included in each of the S&P/TSX Small Cap, the S&P/TSX Global Mining, and the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats indices.

This news release contains forwardlooking information. The statements are based on reasonable

assumptions and expectations of management and Altius providesno assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. In certain cases, forward looking information may be identified by such

terms as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "shall", "will", or "would". Although Altius believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Altius does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein except in accordance with securities regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Altius Minerals Corporation

TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF

Flora Wood

Chad Wells

Email: Fwood@altiusminerals.com

Email: CWells@altiusminerals.com

Tel: 1.877.576.2209

Tel: 1.877.576.2209

Direct: 1.416.346.9020

Altius Minerals Corporation

TSX: ALS | OTCQX: ATUSF

Disclaimer

Altius Minerals Corporation published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 12:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
08:14aALTIUS MINERALS : Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid
PU
08:01aALTIUS MINERALS BRIEF : Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
08/09Altius Minerals Kept at Market Perform by BMO Capital Following Q2 Results; Price Targe..
MT
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Altius Minerals Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09Altius Minerals Reports Q2 2022 Attributable Royalty Revenue of $28.6M and Adjusted Ear..
AQ
08/08ALTIUS MINERALS : 2022 q2 md&a
PU
08/08ALTIUS MINERALS : 2022 Q2 Financial Statements
PU
08/08ALTIUS MINERALS BRIEF : Reports Q2 2022 Attributable Royalty Revs of $28.6 Million and Adj..
MT
08/08ALTIUS MINERALS : Reports Q2 2022 Attributable Royalty Revenue of $28.6M and Adjusted Earn..
PU
08/08Altius Minerals Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 98,6 M 76,6 M 76,6 M
Net income 2022 40,2 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net cash 2022 5,50 M 4,27 M 4,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 872 M 677 M 677 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,79x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Altius Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,29 CAD
Average target price 23,93 CAD
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Francis Dalton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Benjamin Lewis Chief Financial Officer
John Antle Baker Executive Chairman
Rod Churchill Manager-Operations & Land
Frederick James Mifflin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION5.05%677
BHP GROUP LIMITED23.45%143 637
RIO TINTO PLC0.53%99 250
GLENCORE PLC28.79%76 299
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)88.03%48 381
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.45%44 110