MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Altius Minerals Corporation    ALS   CA0209361009

ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION

(ALS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altius Minerals : AGM Presentation

04/07/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
TSX: ALS

AGM 2021

Renewable Energy | Clean Steel | Potash | Copper | Lithium | Nickel | Cobalt

Disclaimer

Altius Minerals Corporation published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 18:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 75,3 M 59,7 M 59,7 M
Net income 2021 22,4 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net Debt 2021 85,0 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 656 M 520 M 520 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,82x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Altius Minerals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,42 CAD
Last Close Price 15,82 CAD
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Francis Dalton President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Benjamin Lewis Chief Financial Officer
John Antle Baker Executive Chairman
Rod Churchill Manager-Operations & Land
Donald J. Warr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION15.56%523
BHP GROUP8.13%165 349
RIO TINTO PLC2.87%128 999
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.23%50 841
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.63%40 806
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.73%18 703
