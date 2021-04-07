Altius Minerals : AGM Presentation
Renewable Energy | Clean Steel | Potash | Copper | Lithium | Nickel | Cobalt
Sales 2021
75,3 M
59,7 M
59,7 M
Net income 2021
22,4 M
17,8 M
17,8 M
Net Debt 2021
85,0 M
67,4 M
67,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
29,6x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
656 M
520 M
520 M
EV / Sales 2021
9,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022
9,82x
Nbr of Employees
15
Free-Float
94,3%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
18,42 CAD
Last Close Price
15,82 CAD
Spread / Highest target
26,4%
Spread / Average Target
16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target
7,46%
