Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARR   CA02156G1028

ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.

(ARR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:31 2022-08-08 am EDT
9.490 CAD   +3.38%
10:35aALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES : Arr q2 2022 md&a
PU
10:15aALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES : ARR Q2 2022 Financial Statements
PU
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altius Renewable Royalties : ARR Q2 2022 Financial Statements

08/08/2022 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited, Expressed in United States Dollars, rounded to the nearest hundred

Note

As at

June 30 , 20 22

December 31, 20 21

ASSETS

Cur r ent assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

61,907,200

$

49,304,200

Accounts receivableand prepaid expenses

583,600

121,600

$

62,490,800

$

49,425,800

Non - cur r ent assets

Interest in joint venture

4

112,842,800

116,139,600

$

112,842,800

$

116,139,600

TOTAL ASSETS

$

175,333,600

$

165,565,400

LI ABI LI TI ES

Cur r ent liabilities

Accounts payableand accrued liabilities

190,600

511,400

Incometax payable

128,700

1,852,000

$

319,300

$

2,363,400

Non - cur r ent liabilities

Deferred tax liability

5

7,456,200

4,146,100

$

7,456,200

$

4,146,100

TOTAL LI ABI LI TI ES

$

7,775,500

$

6,509,500

EQUI TY

Shareholders' equity

167,558,100

159,055,900

$

167,558,100

$

159,055,900

TOTAL LI ABI LI TI ES AND EQUI TY

$

175,333,600

$

165,565,400

Seeaccompanying notes to theCondensed Consolidated Financial Statements

1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

Unaudited, Expressed in United States Dollars, rounded

Note

Three months ended

Six months ended

to the nearest hundred, except per share amounts

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Revenue and other income

Inter est

$

133,900

$

16,600

$

174,700

$

19,100

$

133,900

$

16,600

$

174,700

$

19,100

Costs and Expenses

Office and administrative

$

179,000

$

162,900

$

342,800

$

214,100

Share based compensation

7

171,200

41,000

201,000

171,600

Professional fees

169,400

80,000

295,300

103,000

Management fees

7

140,500

159,200

278,800

238,500

Director fees

31,700

68,000

64,200

135,200

Travel and accommodations

3,700

-

8,200

-

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

16,200

(51,600)

8,800

(260,400)

$

711,700

$

459,500

$

1,199,100

$

602,000

Loss before the following

(577,800)

(442,900)

(1,024,400)

(582,900)

Dilution gain on issuance of equity in joint venture

4

-

16,100

-

299,100

Share of earnings (loss) in joint venture

4

225,400

(504,600)

391,700

(942,000)

Loss before income taxes

(352,400)

(931,400)

(632,700)

(1,225,800)

Income tax expense (recovery)

5

116,100

(248,900)

78,300

(412,500)

Net loss

$

(468,500)

$

(682,500)

$

(711,000)

$

(813,300)

Loss per share

Basic and diluted

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.04)

See accompanying notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

Unaudited, Expressed in United States Dollars, rounded to the nearest hundred

Note

Thr ee months ended

Six months ended

June 30 , 20 22

June 30 , 20 21

June 30 , 20 22

June 30 , 20 21

Net loss

$

(468,500)

$

(682,500)

$

(711,000)

$

(813,300)

Other compr ehensive ear nings

To not be classifed subsequently to pr ofit or loss

Shareof revaluation of investments held in joint venture

Gross amount

4

11,728,000

3,101,000

12,264,500

9,015,600

Tax effect

(3,213,500)

(899,900)

(3,252,300)

(2,616,300)

Net amount

$

8,514,500

$

2,201,100

$

9,012,200

$

6,399,300

Total other comprehensiveearnings

$

8,514,500

$

2,201,100

$

9,012,200

$

6,399,300

Total compr ehensive ear nings

$

8,046,000

$

1,518,600

$

8,301,200

$

5,586,000

Seeaccompanying notes to theCondensed Consolidated Financial Statements

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited, Expressed in United States Dollars, rounded to the nearest hundred

Note

Six months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(711,000)

$

(813,300)

Adjustments for operating activities:

Sharebased compensation

7

201,000

171,600

Incometax expense(recovery)

5

78,300

(412,500)

Gain on dilution of joint venture

4

-

(299,100)

Incometaxes paid

(1,640,900)

-

Share of (earnings)loss of joint venture

4

(391,700)

942,000

(1,753,300)

402,000

Changes in non-cash operating working capital:

Increasein accounts receivables and prepaid expenses

(462,000)

(65,700)

Decreasein accounts payableand accrued liabilities

(320,700)

(159,400)

Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(782,700)

(225,100)

$

(3,247,000)

$

(636,400)

Financing activities

Proceeds on issuanceof common shares

-

85,325,000

Shareissuancecosts

-

(6,544,100)

Repayment to related party loan

7

-

(164,500)

$

-

$

78,616,400

Investing activity

Distributions from joint venture

4

20,850,000

-

Investment in joint venture

4

(5,000,000)

-

$

15,850,000

$

-

Net increasein cash and cash equivalents

12,603,000

77,980,000

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

49,304,200

19,200

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

61,907,200

$

77,999,200

Seeaccompanying notes to theCondensed Consolidated Financial Statements

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 14:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.
10:35aALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES : Arr q2 2022 md&a
PU
10:15aALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES : ARR Q2 2022 Financial Statements
PU
08/05TRANSCRIPT : Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 05, 2022
CI
08/04Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
07/29Altius Renewable Royalties Reports New US$40 Million Funding of US Solar Plus Battery S..
MT
07/15Altius Reports Q2 2022 Expected Attributable Royalty Revenue(1)of $28.2 million
AQ
06/29Altius Renewable Royalties Adjusts Royalties Due from Two Texas Renewable Projects
MT
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/05Scotiabank Details Altius Renewable Royalties' US$32.5 Million Investment in Bluestar E..
MT
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,70 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 40,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -177x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 188 M 188 M -
EV / Sales 2022 54,8x
EV / Sales 2023 34,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,09 $
Average target price 11,66 $
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Francis Dalton President & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Lewis Chief Financial Officer
Earl A. Ludlow Chairman
Anna El-Erian Stylianides Independent Director
André Gaumond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.-16.47%188
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.76%172 861
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.06%84 050
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.67%82 138
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.10%67 061
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.67%66 403