Altius Renewable Royalties : ARR Q2 2022 Financial Statements
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited, Expressed in United States Dollars, rounded to the nearest hundred
Note
As at
June 30 , 20 22
December 31, 20 21
ASSETS
Cur r ent assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
61,907,200
$
49,304,200
Accounts receivableand prepaid expenses
583,600
121,600
$
62,490,800
$
49,425,800
Non - cur r ent assets
Interest in joint venture
4
112,842,800
116,139,600
$
112,842,800
$
116,139,600
TOTAL ASSETS
$
175,333,600
$
165,565,400
LI ABI LI TI ES
Cur r ent liabilities
Accounts payableand accrued liabilities
190,600
511,400
Incometax payable
128,700
1,852,000
$
319,300
$
2,363,400
Non - cur r ent liabilities
Deferred tax liability
5
7,456,200
4,146,100
$
7,456,200
$
4,146,100
TOTAL LI ABI LI TI ES
$
7,775,500
$
6,509,500
EQUI TY
Shareholders' equity
167,558,100
159,055,900
$
167,558,100
$
159,055,900
TOTAL LI ABI LI TI ES AND EQUI TY
$
175,333,600
$
165,565,400
Seeaccompanying notes to theCondensed Consolidated Financial Statements
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
Unaudited, Expressed in United States Dollars, rounded
Note
Three months ended
Six months ended
to the nearest hundred, except per share amounts
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Revenue and other income
Inter est
$
133,900
$
16,600
$
174,700
$
19,100
$
133,900
$
16,600
$
174,700
$
19,100
Costs and Expenses
Office and administrative
$
179,000
$
162,900
$
342,800
$
214,100
Share based compensation
7
171,200
41,000
201,000
171,600
Professional fees
169,400
80,000
295,300
103,000
Management fees
7
140,500
159,200
278,800
238,500
Director fees
31,700
68,000
64,200
135,200
Travel and accommodations
3,700
-
8,200
-
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
16,200
(51,600)
8,800
(260,400)
$
711,700
$
459,500
$
1,199,100
$
602,000
Loss before the following
(577,800)
(442,900)
(1,024,400)
(582,900)
Dilution gain on issuance of equity in joint venture
4
-
16,100
-
299,100
Share of earnings (loss) in joint venture
4
225,400
(504,600)
391,700
(942,000)
Loss before income taxes
(352,400)
(931,400)
(632,700)
(1,225,800)
Income tax expense (recovery)
5
116,100
(248,900)
78,300
(412,500)
Net loss
$
(468,500)
$
(682,500)
$
(711,000)
$
(813,300)
Loss per share
Basic and diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.04)
See accompanying notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
Unaudited, Expressed in United States Dollars, rounded to the nearest hundred
Note
Thr ee months ended
Six months ended
June 30 , 20 22
June 30 , 20 21
June 30 , 20 22
June 30 , 20 21
Net loss
$
(468,500)
$
(682,500)
$
(711,000)
$
(813,300)
Other compr ehensive ear nings
To not be classifed subsequently to pr ofit or loss
Shareof revaluation of investments held in joint venture
Gross amount
4
11,728,000
3,101,000
12,264,500
9,015,600
Tax effect
(3,213,500)
(899,900)
(3,252,300)
(2,616,300)
Net amount
$
8,514,500
$
2,201,100
$
9,012,200
$
6,399,300
Total other comprehensiveearnings
$
8,514,500
$
2,201,100
$
9,012,200
$
6,399,300
Total compr ehensive ear nings
$
8,046,000
$
1,518,600
$
8,301,200
$
5,586,000
Seeaccompanying notes to theCondensed Consolidated Financial Statements
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Unaudited, Expressed in United States Dollars, rounded to the nearest hundred
Note
Six months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Operating activities
Net loss
$
(711,000)
$
(813,300)
Adjustments for operating activities:
Sharebased compensation
7
201,000
171,600
Incometax expense(recovery)
5
78,300
(412,500)
Gain on dilution of joint venture
4
-
(299,100)
Incometaxes paid
(1,640,900)
-
Share of (earnings)loss of joint venture
4
(391,700)
942,000
(1,753,300)
402,000
Changes in non-cash operating working capital:
Increasein accounts receivables and prepaid expenses
(462,000)
(65,700)
Decreasein accounts payableand accrued liabilities
(320,700)
(159,400)
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
(782,700)
(225,100)
$
(3,247,000)
$
(636,400)
Financing activities
Proceeds on issuanceof common shares
-
85,325,000
Shareissuancecosts
-
(6,544,100)
Repayment to related party loan
7
-
(164,500)
$
-
$
78,616,400
Investing activity
Distributions from joint venture
4
20,850,000
-
Investment in joint venture
4
(5,000,000)
-
$
15,850,000
$
-
Net increasein cash and cash equivalents
12,603,000
77,980,000
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
49,304,200
19,200
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
61,907,200
$
77,999,200
Seeaccompanying notes to theCondensed Consolidated Financial Statements
4
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.