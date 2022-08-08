Altius Renewable Royalties : ARR Q2 2022 MD&A

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (the "Corporation", "ARR" or the "Company") consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and related notes.This MD&A has been prepared as of August 4 2022. This MD&A is expressed in US dollars and rounded to the nearest hundred, except per share amounts. Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements, Forward-Looking Information Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations contains forward-looking statements.By their nature, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Caution Concerning Non-GAAP Financial Measures Attributable royalty and other revenue ("attributable revenue") and adjusted EBITDA do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance. These measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Detailed definitions and reconciliation to various IFRS measures can be found under 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures'. Additional information regarding the Corporation, including the Corporation's continuous disclosure materials, is available on the Corporation's website at www.arr.energyor through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. 1

Description of Business Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. is a renewable energy royalty company whose investments result in the creation of gross revenue royalties and royalty-like payments related to development through to operating-stage wind, solar, battery storage and other types of renewable energy projects. The Corporation's operations are primarily managed through its Great Bay Renewables Holdings, LLC. and Great Bay Renewables Holdings II, LLC. joint ventures, which it is partnered equally with certain funds (the "Apollo Funds") managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo"). A summary of the joint venture's royalty interests is listed below, and a detailed listing of the royalties can be seen in Appendix A - Summary of Operational and Development Stage Renewable Energy Royalties. Pro ject Renewable Energy Royalty Basis Facility Size Clyde River Hydro 10% of revenue 5 MW Prospero 2 Solar Variable 250 MW Phantom Solar Variable 15 MW Old Settler Wind Variable 150 MW Cotton Plains Wind Variable 50 MW JayHawk Wind 2.5% of revenue 195 MW Operational 665 MW TBA Wind 2.5% of revenue 500 MW El Sauz Wind 2.5% of revenue 300 MW Canyon Wind 2.5% sliding scale* 360 MW Panther Grove Wind 3% of revenue 400 MW Appaloosa Wind 1.5% of revenue 175 MW Hoosier Line Wind 3% of revenue 180 MW Blackford Wind Wind 3% of revenue 200 MW Flatland Solar Fixed payments* 180 MW Honey Creek Solar 1.5% of revenue 400 MW Blackford Solar Solar 1.5% of revenue 150 MW Development 2,845 MW Total 3,510 MW *Refer to press release dated June 29, 2022 for additional information Organizational Structure On October 11, 2020 the Corporation, through a newly created subsidiary, Altius GBR Holdings, entered into a strategic relationship with the Apollo Funds to accelerate the growth of its innovative renewable energy royalty business. Under the agreement structure the Apollo Funds had the right to solely fund the next $80,000,000 in approved investment opportunities in GBR and earn a 50% ownership in the joint venture, with opportunities thereafter intended to be funded equally by the Apollo Funds and the Corporation with an equally shared governance structure. As a result of contributions by the Apollo Funds during the year ended December 31, 2021, the Corporation's ownership in the joint venture was diluted to 50%. On October 11, 2020 as a result of the governance structure with Apollo, the Corporation determined that it no longer controlled its subsidiary, Great Bay Renewables, Inc. ("GBR Inc"). The Corporation equity accounts for its interests in Great Bay Renewables Holdings I, LLC ("GBR I") Management Discussion and Analysis 2

and Great Bay Renewables Holdings II, LLC. ("GBR II"), collectively referred to herein as GBR or the joint venture and reports its share of earnings or loss and its share of other comprehensive earnings or loss. The renewable energy investments form part of the joint venture and the Corporation's share of revaluation of those investments are recorded in the Corporation's other comprehensive earnings. The following represents a summarized organizational chart for ARR. 3