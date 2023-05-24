Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARR   CA02156G1028

ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.

(ARR)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:39:52 2023-05-24 pm EDT
8.630 CAD   +1.41%
05/08Altius Minerals Brief: Q1 Revenue of $22.7 million Vs $27.1 million for the same period in 2022, and Attributable royalty revenue of $21.4. million ($0.45 per share) Vs $25.5 million ($0.62 per share) reported in 2022
MT
05/08Transcript : Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 08, 2023
CI
05/05Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call

05/24/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. I would like to introduce Earl Ludlow, Chair of the...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8,13 M - -
Net income 2023 3,86 M - -
Net cash 2023 43,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 55,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 194 M 193 M -
EV / Sales 2023 18,5x
EV / Sales 2024 14,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,30 $
Average target price 9,91 $
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Francis Dalton President & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Lewis Chief Financial Officer
Earl A. Ludlow Chairman
Anna El-Erian Independent Director
André Gaumond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.-3.84%194
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.29%150 057
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.54%79 001
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.64%77 582
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.70%69 937
ENEL S.P.A.19.90%66 012
