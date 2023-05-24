Transcript : Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
APPLE INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Dividend Kings
Undervalued stocks
Top ROE
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Adtechs
Pricing Power
Luxury
The Golden Age of Video Games
Millennials
Ageing Population
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
The Golden Age of Video Games
The future of mobility
The genomic revolution
Defense
Boats
The Cannabis Industry
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
Canada
Toronto Stock Exchange
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.
News
Summary
ARR
CA02156G1028
ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.
(ARR)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange -
03:39:52 2023-05-24 pm EDT
8.630
CAD
+1.41%
05/08
Altius Minerals Brief: Q1 Revenue of $22.7 million Vs $27.1 million for the same period in 2022, and Attributable royalty revenue of $21.4. million ($0.45 per share) Vs $25.5 million ($0.62 per share) reported in 2022
MT
05/08
Transcript : Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 08, 2023
CI
05/05
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
05/24/2023 | 03:00pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. I would like to introduce Earl Ludlow, Chair of the...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.
05/08
Altius Minerals Brief: Q1 Revenue of $22.7 million Vs $27.1 millio..
MT
05/08
Transcript : Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 08,..
CI
05/05
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
05/05
Altius Renewable Royalties Brief: ARR reported Q1 propo..
MT
05/05
Altius Renewable Royalties Brief: Corporation's 50% own..
MT
04/18
Altius Renewable Royalties Says Proportionate Royalty Revenue Likely Rose to US$1 Milli..
MT
04/18
Altius Renewable Royalties Brief: Reporting Q1 Expected..
MT
04/18
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Provides Revenue Guidance for the First Quarter of 202..
CI
03/09
Certain Common Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agre..
CI
03/09
Certain Stock Options of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agre..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.
2022
National Bank Maintains Altius Renewable Royalties' Outperform Rating as Altius Raises ..
MT
2022
Altius Renewable Royalties Outperform/Speculative-Risk Rating Confirmed by National Ban..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
8,13 M
-
-
Net income 2023
3,86 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
43,5 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
55,6x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
194 M
193 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
18,5x
EV / Sales 2024
14,3x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
34,5%
More Financials
Chart ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
6,30 $
Average target price
9,91 $
Spread / Average Target
57,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Francis Dalton
President & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Lewis
Chief Financial Officer
Earl A. Ludlow
Chairman
Anna El-Erian
Independent Director
André Gaumond
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ALTIUS RENEWABLE ROYALTIES CORP.
-3.84%
194
NEXTERA ENERGY
-11.29%
150 057
IBERDROLA, S.A.
6.54%
79 001
SOUTHERN COMPANY
-0.64%
77 582
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
-10.70%
69 937
ENEL S.P.A.
19.90%
66 012
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
Slave