    ALTO   US0215131063

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

(ALTO)
Alto Ingredients : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)

06/14/2021 | 07:34am EDT
SEC.gov | Request Rate Threshold Exceeded

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Your Request Originates from an Undeclared Automated Tool

To allow for equitable access to all users, SEC reserves the right to limit requests originating from undeclared automated tools. Your request has been identified as part of a network of automated tools outside of the acceptable policy and will be managed until action is taken to declare your traffic.

Please declare your traffic by updating your user agent to include company specific information.

For best practices on efficiently downloading information from SEC.gov, including the latest EDGAR filings, visit sec.gov/developer. You can also sign up for email updates on the SEC open data program, including best practices that make it more efficient to download data, and SEC.gov enhancements that may impact scripted downloading processes. For more information, contact opendata@sec.gov.

For more information, please see the SEC's Web Site Privacy and Security Policy. Thank you for your interest in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reference ID: 0.5d5c217.1623670263.bdc0841

More Information Internet Security Policy

By using this site, you are agreeing to security monitoring and auditing. For security purposes, and to ensure that the public service remains available to users, this government computer system employs programs to monitor network traffic to identify unauthorized attempts to upload or change information or to otherwise cause damage, including attempts to deny service to users.

Unauthorized attempts to upload information and/or change information on any portion of this site are strictly prohibited and are subject to prosecution under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986 and the National Information Infrastructure Protection Act of 1996 (see Title 18 U.S.C. §§ 1001 and 1030).

To ensure our website performs well for all users, the SEC monitors the frequency of requests for SEC.gov content to ensure automated searches do not impact the ability of others to access SEC.gov content. We reserve the right to block IP addresses that submit excessive requests. Current guidelines limit users to a total of no more than 10 requests per second, regardless of the number of machines used to submit requests.

If a user or application submits more than 10 requests per second, further requests from the IP address(es) may be limited for a brief period. Once the rate of requests has dropped below the threshold for 10 minutes, the user may resume accessing content on SEC.gov. This SEC practice is designed to limit excessive automated searches on SEC.gov and is not intended or expected to impact individuals browsing the SEC.gov website.

Note that this policy may change as the SEC manages SEC.gov to ensure that the website performs efficiently and remains available to all users.


Note: We do not offer technical support for developing or debugging scripted downloading processes.

Disclaimer

Alto Ingredients Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 11:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 087 M - -
Net income 2021 47,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 443 M 443 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alto Ingredients, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,00 $
Last Close Price 6,09 $
Spread / Highest target 163%
Spread / Average Target 97,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael D. Kandris President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Bryon T. McGregor CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
William L. Jones Chairman
John L. Prince Lead Independent Director
Terry L. Stone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.12.15%443
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG46.38%3 425
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-5.66%3 184
NEL ASA-42.85%2 887
ITM POWER PLC-30.23%2 796
GEVO, INC.96.71%1 618