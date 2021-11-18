Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Alto Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AME   AU000000AME0

ALTO METALS LIMITED

(AME)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Alto Metals : Application for quotation of securities - AME

11/18/2021
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ALTO METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday November 19, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

AME

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

60,683,526

19/11/2021

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ALTO METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

159819173

1.3

ASX issuer code

AME

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

19/11/2021

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

11-Nov-2021 09:47

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

AME

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

AME : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

19/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

60,683,526

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.09000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

No

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Alto Metals Limited published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
