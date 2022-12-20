Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Alto Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AME   AU000000AME0

ALTO METALS LIMITED

(AME)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:56 2022-12-19 pm EST
0.0640 AUD   -1.54%
04:31pAlto Metals fields more broad, high-grade gold at Indominable
AQ
04:31pAlto Metals fields more broad, high-grade gold at Indominable
EQ
12:13aAlto Metals Hits Shallow Gold at Sandstone Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alto Metals fields more broad, high-grade gold at Indominable

12/20/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Alto Metals Ltd
Alto Metals fields more broad, high-grade gold at Indominable

20.12.2022 / 22:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

Company Website

https://www.proactiveinvestors.com.au/


News Source: News Direct

20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Alto Metals Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000AME0
EQS News ID: 1518289

 
End of News EQS News Service

1518289  20.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1518289&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ALTO METALS LIMITED
04:31pAlto Metals fields more broad, high-grade gold at Indominable
AQ
04:31pAlto Metals fields more broad, high-grade gold at Indominable
EQ
12:13aAlto Metals Hits Shallow Gold at Sandstone Project
MT
12/16Alto Metals Raises AU$1.4 Million in Share Purchase Plan
MT
11/30Alto Metals now drilling at historic high-grade Oroya Mine
AQ
11/30Alto Metals now drilling at historic high-grade Oroya Mine
EQ
11/27Alto Metals Limited Announces Retirement of Jingbin Wang as Non-Executive Director
CI
11/24Alto Metals Hits Gold at Sandstone Project
MT
11/23Alto Metals Limited Reports Further Gold Results from Drilling At the Indomitable Camp,..
CI
11/17Alto Metals Starts Maiden RC Drilling Program at Sandstone Gold Project
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,07  0,05  0,05 
Net income 2022 -2,30 M -1,53 M -1,53 M
Net cash 2022 3,12 M 2,08 M 2,08 M
P/E ratio 2022 -14,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,9 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 456 445 757x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart ALTO METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alto Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTO METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Bowles Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Graeme Ian Smith Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Mark Anthony Connelly Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Monti Non-Executive Director
Jing Bin Wang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTO METALS LIMITED-32.99%26
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION2.92%25 265
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED2.69%9 209
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD-5.22%5 369
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC2.67%5 122
KOZA ALTIN ISLETMELERI A.S.323.77%4 010