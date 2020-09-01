Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Alto Ventures Ltd.    ATV   CA0215503065

ALTO VENTURES LTD.

(ATV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 08/31 01:11:12 pm
0.17 CAD   -5.56%
09:05aALTO VENTURES : Appoints New CFO and Grants Stock Options
PU
09:05aAlto Appoints CFO and Grants Stock Options
NE
07/15Alto Announces Changes in Management and Conversion of Subscription Receipts
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alto Ventures : Appoints New CFO and Grants Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 09:05am EDT
Vancouver, B.C., September 1, 2020. Alto Ventures Ltd. (ATV: TSX-V) ('Alto' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Jim Kirke has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Kirke is a seasoned professional with significant experience in the mining sector.

'Jim's appointment comes at an integral time for Alto Ventures', said Mike Bandrowski, Chief Executive Officer. 'His financial experience in the mining sector strengthens the company's management team and brings a large knowledge base that will significantly add to the company as it advances its Canadian gold assets.

Mr. Kirke has over 35 years of public accounting and industry experience, including over 15 years in the mining sector. He graduated from McMaster University and received his CPA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario in 1989. Most recently, Mr. Kirke was Chief Financial Officer at Marathon Gold Corporation and its predecessor Marathon PGM Corp. from 2005 to 2019, where he was involved in raising over $150 million in capital, negotiating NSR buy backs and sales, acquisitions and the day to day management of each company. His extensive public mining experience will be a great addition to the Alto Ventures team.

Mr. Kirke replaces Ron Schmitz, who acted as interim CFO during the Company's now completed reorganization. The Company thanks Mr. Schmitz for his services.

Alto Ventures also announces the grant of incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,025,000 treasury shares. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 3 years expiring August 31, 2023 and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Company's stock option plan.

About Alto Ventures Ltd.

Alto Ventures Ltd. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of highly prospective Canadian gold properties. The Company is active in the Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec on the Destiny gold property and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario. In Manitoba, the Company is focused on the gold and base metals potential of the highly prospective but relatively under-explored Oxford Lake property.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.altoventures.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Richard J. Mazur, P. Geo.,
CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur,
CEO and Director
ALTO VENTURES LTD.
Suite 615-800 W. Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6
Tel: 604-689-2599
Fax: 604-689-3609
Email:

Disclaimer

Alto Ventures Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 13:04:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALTO VENTURES LTD.
09:05aALTO VENTURES : Appoints New CFO and Grants Stock Options
PU
09:05aAlto Appoints CFO and Grants Stock Options
NE
07/15Alto Announces Changes in Management and Conversion of Subscription Receipts
NE
07/07Empress and Alto Announce Closing of Merger
NE
07/02Alto Announces Closing of Agreement with Empress Royalty Corp., Results of Em..
NE
07/02ALTO VENTURES LTD. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 5
FA
06/30ALTO VENTURES LTD. : - Dividend Record Date
AQ
06/30ALTO VENTURES : Confirms Share Consolidation
AQ
06/29ALTO VENTURES : Dividend Record Date
PU
06/01Alto Advised of Special Meeting of Empress Shareholders
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,00 M -0,77 M -0,77 M
Net cash 2020 1,61 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 7,91 M 7,93 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ALTO VENTURES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Alto Ventures Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Bandrowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald A. Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Mazur Director
David John Rhodes Director
Jeremy J. Bond Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTO VENTURES LTD.36.00%8
NEWMONT CORPORATION54.84%54 085
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION60.20%52 617
POLYUS153.28%32 462
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.80.28%23 919
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED33.14%19 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group