Effective Date of Name Change to Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2020) - Alto Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: ATV) (the "Company") announces that further, to its news release of September 16, 2020, the Company has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that its common shares will commence trading on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 under the name Big Ridge Gold Corp. and new trading symbol "BRAU". The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Company's common shares are 08949R107 and CA08949R1073. The Company's common shares have been made eligible and there is no change to the Company's capital structure.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of 100% owned Canadian gold properties. The Company is focused on the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba, it is active in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec on the Destiny gold property and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario.

