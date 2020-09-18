Log in
Effective Date of Name Change to Big Ridge Gold Corp.

09/18/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2020) - Alto Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: ATV) (the "Company") announces that further, to its news release of September 16, 2020, the Company has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that its common shares will commence trading on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 under the name Big Ridge Gold Corp. and new trading symbol "BRAU". The new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Company's common shares are 08949R107 and CA08949R1073. The Company's common shares have been made eligible and there is no change to the Company's capital structure.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of 100% owned Canadian gold properties. The Company is focused on the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba, it is active in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Quebec on the Destiny gold property and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP.

Suite 615-800 W. Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6

Tel: 416-540-5480

Email: Mike@bigridgegold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64130


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,00 M -0,76 M -0,76 M
Net cash 2020 1,61 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,41 M 7,13 M 7,13 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ALTO VENTURES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Alto Ventures Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Bandrowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James D. Kirke Chief Financial Officer
Richard J. Mazur Director
David John Rhodes Director
Jeremy J. Bond Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTO VENTURES LTD.24.00%7
NEWMONT CORPORATION52.64%53 313
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION58.29%51 443
POLYUS140.78%30 516
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.79.22%23 528
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED38.92%20 336
