Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-28 pm EDT
60.10 USD   +0.64%
10/28Altra Industrial Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - AIMC
BU
10/28Regal rexnord to acquire altra industrial motion
AQ
10/27Top Midday Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - AIMC

10/28/2022 | 08:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NasdaqGS: AIMC) to Regal Rexnord Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Altra will receive only $62.00 in cash for each share of Altra that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-aimc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
10/28Altra Industrial Investor Alert By T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
10/28Regal rexnord to acquire altra industrial motion
AQ
10/27Top Midday Gainers
MT
10/27ETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Rising Pre-Bell After Jobless Claims, GDP Reports
MT
10/27Transcript : Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Regal Rexnord Corporation - M&A C..
CI
10/27Top Premarket Gainers
MT
10/27US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of GDP, Jobless Data
MT
10/27Regal Rexnord to Acquire Altra Industrial Motion in $4.95 Billion All-Cash Deal
MT
10/27Earnings Flash (AIMC) REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION Posts Q3 EPS $2.66
MT
10/27Altra Industrial Motion Corp. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Ope..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 922 M - -
Net income 2022 156 M - -
Net Debt 2022 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 0,58%
Capitalization 3 910 M 3 910 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 9 597
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 60,10 $
Average target price 55,60 $
Spread / Average Target -7,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Richard Christenson President, Chief Executive officer & Director
Todd Brooks Patriacca CFO, Treasurer, Accounting Officer & EVP
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Lead Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.15.80%3 910