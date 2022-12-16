Advanced search
    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:44 2022-12-16 am EST
59.20 USD   -0.27%
12/15ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/08Altra Industrial Motion : Power Review Q4 2022 Just Released
PU
12/02Altra Industrial Motion : Bauer rolls out plug and play motor retrofit project for Aperam Châtelet steel mill
PU
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - AIMC

12/16/2022 | 10:53am EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NasdaqGS: AIMC) to Regal Rexnord Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Altra will receive only $62.00 in cash for each share of Altra that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-aimc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
12/15ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/08Altra Industrial Motion : Power Review Q4 2022 Just Released
PU
12/02Altra Industrial Motion : Bauer rolls out plug and play motor retrofit project for Aperam ..
PU
11/21Altra Industrial Motion : New Chinese brochures for Stromag NFF and 4 BZFM Brake launched
PU
11/18Regal Rexnord Secures $1.1 Billion in Additional Credit for Proposed Altra Deal
MT
11/11Altra Industrial Motion : Optimizing Bottle Production
PU
11/03ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
11/03Tranche Update on Altra Industrial Motion Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Apri..
CI
11/02DuPont's canceled acquisition fuels fears of China scuttling mergers
RE
11/02Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend
GL
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 899 M - -
Net income 2022 145 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 3 868 M 3 868 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 9 597
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 59,36 $
Average target price 58,00 $
Spread / Average Target -2,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Richard Christenson President, Chief Executive officer & Director
Todd Brooks Patriacca CFO, Treasurer, Accounting Officer & EVP
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Lead Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.15.11%3 868
MISUMI GROUP INC.-30.51%6 777
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)4.96%6 229
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-8.79%4 836
SFS GROUP AG-31.38%3 622
KBC CORPORATION, LTD.-30.51%3 314