ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
10:12aAltra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend
GL
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend

11/02/2022
BRAINTREE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 dividend is the forty-third consecutive dividend in the Company’s history. The dividend will be paid on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2022. Future declarations of quarterly cash dividends are subject to approval by the Board of Directors and to the Board's continuing determination that the declaration of dividends is in the best interests of Altra's shareholders and is in compliance with all laws and agreements of Altra applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends. Future dividends may be further adjusted at the Board’s discretion based on market conditions and capital availability.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation and power transmission systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 26 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,000 employees and 47 production facilities in 17 countries around the world.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, achievements or events. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “should,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “could,” “designed”, “should be,” and other similar expressions that denote expectations of future or conditional events rather than statements of fact. Forward-looking statements also may relate to strategies, plans and objectives for, and potential results of, future operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity, and are based upon financial data, market assumptions and management's current business plans and beliefs or current estimates of future results or trends available only as of the time the statements are made, which may become out of date or incomplete. Forward looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could differ significantly from our expectations. These statements include, but may not be limited to, the payment and maintenance of a quarterly dividend.

AIMC-G

Contacts:
Altra Investor Relations
781-917-0600
Email: ir@altramotion.com


