Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/12/2021
BRAINTREE, Mass., April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq:AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, intends to release unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The company will conduct an investor conference call to discuss its unaudited first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (866) 209-9085 domestically or (647) 689-5687 for international access and asking to participate in the ALTRA conference call. A live webcast of the call will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of www.altramotion.com. Individuals may download charts that will be used during the call at www.altramotion.com under presentations in the Investor Relations section. The charts will be available after earnings are released. A replay of the recorded conference call will be available at the conclusion of the call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 through midnight on May 13, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 domestically or (416) 621-4642 for international access (Conference ID: 3079528). A webcast replay also will be available.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, power transmission, and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,000 employees and 48 production facilities in 16 countries around the world. AIMC-E

Contacts:
Altra Investor Relations
781-917-0541
Email: ir@altramotion.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
