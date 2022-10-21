Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:21 2022-10-21 am EDT
37.04 USD   +2.25%
10:10aAltra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
10:10aAltra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
05:57aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

10/21/2022 | 10:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRAINTREE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq:AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, intends to release unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The company will conduct an investor conference call to discuss its unaudited third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (844) 200-6205 domestically or (929) 526-1599 for international access and asking to participate in the ALTRA conference call (Event Access Code: 084948). A live webcast of the call will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of www.altramotion.com. Individuals may download charts that will be used during the call at www.altramotion.com under presentations in the Investor Relations section. The charts will be available after earnings are released. A replay of the recorded conference call will be available at the conclusion of the call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 through midnight on November 17, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial (866) 813-9403 domestically or +44 (204) 525-0658 for international access (Conference ID: 763255). A webcast replay also will be available.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, and power transmission systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 26 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,000 employees and 47 production facilities in 17 countries around the world. AIMC-E

Contacts:
Altra Investor Relations                                                                
781-917-0600                                                                         
Email: ir@altramotion.com


All news about ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
10:10aAltra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial R..
GL
10:10aAltra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2022 Financial R..
GL
05:57aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
10/20Altra Industrial Motion : Are you innovating eVTOL/VTOL vehicles? Formsprag Clutch is your..
PU
10/18Oppenheimer Adjusts Altra Industrial Motion Price Target to $50 From $52, Maintains Out..
MT
09/22Altra Industrial Motion : Power Review Q3 2022 Just Released
PU
09/15ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/08Altra Industrial Set for Near, Medium-Term Value Creation, Oppenheimer Says
MT
08/26Loop Capital Starts Altra Industrial Motion at Buy With $58 Price Target
MT
08/22Altra Industrial Motion : Streamlining maintenance, maximising reliability and reducing th..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 922 M - -
Net income 2022 156 M - -
Net Debt 2022 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 2 357 M 2 357 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 9 597
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 36,22 $
Average target price 55,60 $
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Richard Christenson President, Chief Executive officer & Director
Todd Brooks Patriacca CFO, Treasurer, Accounting Officer & EVP
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Lead Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.-29.77%2 357
MISUMI GROUP INC.-33.26%5 981
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)-3.74%5 289
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-6.63%4 785
SFS GROUP AG-31.06%3 376
KBC CORPORATION, LTD.-29.75%3 238