    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host and Webcast 2022 Investor Day Live on March 8, 2022

02/17/2022 | 02:14pm EST
BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC) (“Altra” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced it will host and webcast its 2022 Investor Day beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The event should conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.

Presentations by Chief Executive Officer Carl Christenson, Chief Financial Officer Todd Patriacca, the company’s Operating Company Presidents and other members of Altra’s senior leadership team will highlight the Company’s value-creating vision, business strategy, technology portfolio and growth prospects.

The webcast of the presentations, as well as copies of the accompanying slides, will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Altra’s investor relations website. Webcast participants interested in asking questions during the Q&A portion of the live event may do so via the “Ask A Question” tab available through the webcast platform. A webcast replay will also be available on the website following the event. For more information about the Altra Investor Day, please email aimc@investorrelations.com.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation and power transmission systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,600 employees and 49 production facilities in 16 countries around the world.

CONTACT:
Altra Investor Relations
781-917-0600
Email: ir@altramotion.com


