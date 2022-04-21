Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

BRAINTREE, Mass., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced that management will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 3rd at 11:15 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Altra's investor relations website at https://ir.altramotion.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live presentation.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, and power transmission systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 26 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,000 employees and 47 production facilities in 17 countries around the world. AIMC-G

Contacts:

Altra Investor Relations

781-917-0600

Email: ir@altramotion.com