ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Present at Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

04/21/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
BRAINTREE, Mass., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced that management will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 3rd at 11:15 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Altra's investor relations website at https://ir.altramotion.com. A webcast replay will be available on the website following the live presentation.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, and power transmission systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 26 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,000 employees and 47 production facilities in 17 countries around the world. AIMC-G

Contacts:

Altra Investor Relations                                                                
781-917-0600                                                                         
Email: ir@altramotion.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 995 M - -
Net income 2022 168 M - -
Net Debt 2022 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 2 408 M 2 408 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 9 597
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Carl Richard Christenson President, Chief Executive officer & Director
Todd Brooks Patriacca CFO, Treasurer, Accounting Officer & EVP
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Lead Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
