Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:31:33 2023-02-17 pm EST
61.53 USD   +0.01%
02/15North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/01Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend
GL
02/01Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Altra Industrial Motion : Huco Releases New Coupling Flyers in Eight Languages

02/17/2023 | 02:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With more than 40 years of innovation, Huco is recognized as a world leader in precision coupling and piston air motor technologies. Backed by extensive application experience, utilizing the most advanced materials, Huco designs and manufactures innovative power transmission solutions that meet the most demanding customer requirements.

(English, Czech, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Polish, & Slovak)

Huco Beam Couplings (P-8952-HD)

At a glance information, & Key Features

Huco Bellows Couplings (P-8953-HD)

At a glance information, & Key Features

Sure-Flex Plus Seller's Sheet (P-8967-HD)

At a glance information, & Torque Comparison Chart

TB Wood's Dura-Flex Couplings (P-8968-HD)

At a glance information, & Comparison Charts

Huco Flex G Jaw Couplings Flyer (P-8980-HD)

At a glance information, Key Features, Service & Support, Typical Applications


Attachments

Disclaimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 19:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
02/15North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/01Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend
GL
02/01Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend
GL
02/01Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Dividend, Payable on April 4..
CI
01/24Altra Industrial Motion : Kollmorgen launches the advanced P8000 series with the new P8063..
PU
01/24Kollmorgen launches the advanced P8000 series with the new P80630-SDN Stepper Drive; Ne..
AQ
01/18Altra Industrial Motion Corp. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
01/12Altra Industrial Motion : The nuclear option for power transmission
PU
01/10Altra Industrial Motion : Merger Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
01/10Altra Industrial Motion Corp. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 907 M - -
Net income 2022 144 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 4 009 M 4 009 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 597
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 61,52 $
Average target price 62,00 $
Spread / Average Target 0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Richard Christenson President, Chief Executive officer & Director
Todd Brooks Patriacca CFO, Treasurer, Accounting Officer & EVP
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Lead Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.2.96%4 009
MISUMI GROUP INC.12.71%6 887
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)9.80%6 495
SFS GROUP AG26.40%4 646
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-8.69%4 273
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC23.31%3 976