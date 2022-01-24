Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altra Industrial Motion : International Production & Processing Expo Starts Tomorrow, Jan 25th!

01/24/2022 | 10:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Altra offers a full range of stainless steel drivetrain solutions including speed reducers, geared motors, gearheads, couplings and bearings.

Products we are featuring in our booth this year include:

  • SS700 Series Worm Gear Speed Reducer by Boston Gear
  • SS2000R Helical Bevel and SS2000 Helical Inline Gear Drive by Boston Gear
  • HiflexDRIVEs Helical Bevel Geared Motor by Bauer Gear Motor
  • AquaTRUE Planetary Gearhead by Micron
  • "No-Rust" Bearing Housed Units by Kilian
  • Stainless Steel Mounted Bearings and Shaft Couplings by Boston Gear
  • Stainless Steel Servo Motor by Kollmorgen

Watch and learn more about the products and application features:


Disclaimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
10:34aALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : International Production & Processing Expo Starts Tomorrow, Jan ..
PU
01/20ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Stromag launches SHPU range of hydraulic power units
PU
01/18ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Portescap Recognized by General Motors as Winner of Coveted Over..
PU
01/13ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Fast reacting Stromag brakes ready for Hinkley Point C nuclear p..
PU
01/13Oppenheimer Adjusts Altra Industrial Motion's Price Target to $70 From $72, Maintains O..
MT
01/10ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Come and see us at the International Production & Processing Exp..
PU
01/06ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Vertical Vanguards
PU
01/04ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Twiflex locking devices provide reliable shaft holding on ice cl..
PU
01/03Altra Industrial Motion Acquires Nook Industries
MT
01/03ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Completes Acquisition of Nook Industries, a Leader in the US Eng..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 894 M - -
Net income 2021 149 M - -
Net Debt 2021 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 3 060 M 3 060 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 9 114
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 47,14 $
Average target price 72,75 $
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Richard Christenson President, Chief Executive officer & Director
Christian Storch Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.-8.59%3 060
MISUMI GROUP INC.-18.11%9 655
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-1.64%7 876
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)1.09%7 099
SFS GROUP AG7.92%5 598
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-2.01%4 551