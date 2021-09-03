Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altra Industrial Motion : Jacobs' Fulcrum Bridge Technology Goes Into Production

09/03/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jacobs Vehicle Systems, a worldwide manufacturer of engine retarding and valve actuation systems for the commercial vehicle industry, has started Fulcrum Bridge production at its U.S. headquarters in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Fulcrum Bridge makes it possible to combine conventional engine braking with automatic hydraulic lash adjustment - two technologies, which were previously incompatible, to both enhance vehicle performance and reduce operating costs.

Jacobs' first Fulcrum Bridge product includes a high-performance compression release engine brake, manufactured on a state-of-the-art semi-automated manufacturing line and is part of an overall valvetrain system that will be supplied to an Original Equipment Manufacturer in the U.S. The technology's first production application will be on an off-road application. Other heavy-duty off-highway applications, such as articulated dump trucks used in construction and mining, farm vehicles and vocational applications are expected to follow.

Steve Ernest, vice president of engineering & business development at Jacobs Vehicle Systems, commented: 'Fulcrum Bridge is a breakthrough technology because engine makers no longer have to choose between Hydraulic Lash Adjusters (HLAs), which set and maintain the clearance in the valve train between valve and camshaft, and a Jake Brake®. With Fulcrum Bridge, it is now possible to have the advantages of our world-famous engine brake and know that the lash setting is good for the life of the engine.'

Engine braking is desirable because it reduces service brake wear and maintenance, enhances safety when operating on steep hills and with heavy loads, and lowers the total cost of ownership. HLAs are desirable because they enhance efficiency by allowing for more consistent valve motions throughout all engine operating conditions and wear over the engine's lifetime and eliminates the need to periodically adjust the engine's lash settings. Reduced servicing requirements are particularly beneficial with off-highway vehicles whose engines are not easily accessible and may require significant vehicle disassembly.

Conventional engine brakes were previously incompatible with HLAs because as the engine brake holds one exhaust valve open, the HLA will over-extend, possibly causing valve-to-piston contact once engine braking is turned off. Jacobs' solution applies a reactive load to the HLA during an engine braking event to prevent this over-extension.

Even more benefits can be realized by using Fulcrum Bridge in on-highway applications. On-highway engines are facing strong emissions regulations from 2024 through 2030 worldwide. Using HLAs will allow the ideal valve lift to be maintained throughout the life of the engine thereby maintaining original engine combustion and emissions performance. This will keep DPF re-gen intervals consistent and keep the engine running healthy longer.

To learn more about the Jacobs' Fulcrum Bridge or engine braking technologies, visit:
jacobsvehiclesystems.com/technologies.


Disclaimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 08:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
04:52aALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Jacobs' Fulcrum Bridge Technology Goes Into Production
PU
08/30ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Stromag 2in1 Periflex® VN/ MWU Coupling/Clutch for Pas..
PU
08/27ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : We Are Excited to Announce That We Will Be Attending M..
PU
08/20ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : New Altra Couplings, Clutches & BrakesRepair & Rebuild..
PU
08/20ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : New Altra Couplings, Clutches & Brakes Repair & Rebuil..
PU
08/16INSIDER TRENDS : Altra Industrial Motion Insider Converts Option/Derivative Secu..
MT
08/16INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Altra Industrial Motion Acquires Stock Via Option/De..
MT
08/16ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Online Resources at Your Fingertips
PU
08/11ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Thomson Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary
PU
08/09ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Portescap 4-Pole High-Performance Coreless Brush DC Mo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 913 M - -
Net income 2021 156 M - -
Net Debt 2021 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 3 843 M 3 843 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 9 114
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 59,31 $
Average target price 73,80 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Richard Christenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Storch Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.7.00%3 843
MISUMI GROUP INC.33.68%11 690
HITACHI METALS, LTD.35.57%8 253
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)13.42%6 540
SFS GROUP AG27.52%5 488
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-33.51%5 365