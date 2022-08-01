Altra Industrial Motion : Kollmorgen August Training Events

August Training Events

How to Design Collaborative Robots to Improve Cycle Time

Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 11:00 a.m. ET

How can you maximize cobot productivity without running into motion tradeoffs such as torque density versus joint size, velocity versus torque, or winding temperature versus overall performance? See the difference an optimized motor design can make.

How to use Motioneering to Size Your Application

Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 11:00 a.m. ET

Learn how to use the powerful, online Motioneering tool to size your system by specifying mechanism types, product selection criteria and more. You can even use Motioneering during the live session to size an application alongside the instructor.

Creating Advanced Motioneering Profiles

Thursday, August 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m. ET

Size products and create complex motion profiles for additional mechanism types, such as conveyor systems and electric cylinders. This session will teach you best practices for applying the Motioneering tool to any motion project.

Signs You Should Consider a Frameless Motor in Your Machine

Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 11:00 a.m. ET

When you want big performance, do you need a big motor? Learn how to save significant space and weight-while providing exceptional protection from harsh environments-by embedding a compact frameless motor directly in your machine.

