    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:42 2022-08-01 pm EDT
41.42 USD   -0.74%
02:15pALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Kollmorgen August Training Events
PU
07/29ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/28ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : New Countries, Activate! The Portescap eStore Expands Its Ship-To Locations
PU
Altra Industrial Motion : Kollmorgen August Training Events

08/01/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
August Training Events

Register for the live session or to receive a link to the recording

How to Design Collaborative Robots to Improve Cycle Time

Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 11:00 a.m. ET

How can you maximize cobot productivity without running into motion tradeoffs such as torque density versus joint size, velocity versus torque, or winding temperature versus overall performance? See the difference an optimized motor design can make.

How to use Motioneering to Size Your Application

Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 11:00 a.m. ET

Learn how to use the powerful, online Motioneering tool to size your system by specifying mechanism types, product selection criteria and more. You can even use Motioneering during the live session to size an application alongside the instructor.

Creating Advanced Motioneering Profiles

Thursday, August 25, 2022, 11:00 a.m. ET

Size products and create complex motion profiles for additional mechanism types, such as conveyor systems and electric cylinders. This session will teach you best practices for applying the Motioneering tool to any motion project.

Signs You Should Consider a Frameless Motor in Your Machine

Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 11:00 a.m. ET

When you want big performance, do you need a big motor? Learn how to save significant space and weight-while providing exceptional protection from harsh environments-by embedding a compact frameless motor directly in your machine.

Disclaimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 18:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
07/28Earnings Flash (AIMC) ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION Reports Q2 EPS $0.84
MT
07/28Earnings Flash (AIMC) ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION Posts Q2 Revenue $498.1M
MT
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : CORRECTING and REPLACING - Altra Reports Second Quarter 2022 Res..
PU
07/28CORRECTING AND REPLACING : Altra Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
GL
07/28CORRECTING AND REPLACING : Altra Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
GL
07/28Altra Industrial Motion Q2 Adjusted EPS Drop While Sales Rise; Company Updates 2022 Out..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 920 M - -
Net income 2022 156 M - -
Net Debt 2022 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 2 715 M 2 715 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 9 597
Free-Float 99,0%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 41,73 $
Average target price 54,25 $
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Richard Christenson President, Chief Executive officer & Director
Todd Brooks Patriacca CFO, Treasurer, Accounting Officer & EVP
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Lead Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.-19.08%2 715
MISUMI GROUP INC.-30.19%7 022
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-3.99%6 556
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)4.42%6 372
LEADER HARMONIOUS DRIVE SYSTEMS CO., LTD.58.00%4 962
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-16.63%4 386