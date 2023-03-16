Altra Industrial Motion : Matrix International, Inertia Dynamics, and other Altra ECB Legacy Brands Now to be Collectively Known as Warner Electric

Altra ECB Legacy Brands Now to be Collectively Known as Warner Electric

Warner Electric, Matrix International, Inertia Dynamics, and the other Electric Clutch Brake Group brands of Altra Motion have always worked together as one organization. Starting this month, we are excited to announce that all the brands in our ECB division now be known simply as "Warner Electric ". While customers and employees will not notice any changes in day-to-day contacts, products, or processes, we wanted to share the reasons behind this name change.

Why are we consolidating the brands?

Create a strong and clear communication of a single global brand

Simplify and streamline your interactions with our staff worldwide

What's changing?

You will notice branding (logo) changes:

Marketing literature, including catalogs, brochures, and flyers

Business cards and email signatures

Global websites

Facility signage

Product labeling, package, and carton designs

What this brand change will NOT impact:

Sales, Account, or Customer Service Contacts

Products and materials

Production locations

Processes and Payment

Visit the Warner Electric website today to view all our available products and learn why WE ARE ELECTRIC!