  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
  News
  Summary
    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-16 pm EDT
61.40 USD   -0.10%
03/16Altra Industrial Motion : Matrix International, Inertia Dynamics, and other Altra ECB Legacy Brands Now to be Collectively Known as Warner Electric
PU
03/15ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/14Regal Rexnord Extends Expiration Date for Cash Tender Offer
MT
Altra Industrial Motion : Matrix International, Inertia Dynamics, and other Altra ECB Legacy Brands Now to be Collectively Known as Warner Electric

03/16/2023 | 11:36pm EDT
Altra ECB Legacy Brands Now to be Collectively Known as Warner Electric

Warner Electric, Matrix International, Inertia Dynamics, and the other Electric Clutch Brake Group brands of Altra Motion have always worked together as one organization.  Starting this month, we are excited to announce that all the brands in our ECB division now be known simply as "Warner Electric ".  While customers and employees will not notice any changes in day-to-day contacts, products, or processes, we wanted to share the reasons behind this name change.  

Why are we consolidating the brands?  

  • Create a strong and clear communication of a single global brand
  • Simplify and streamline your interactions with our staff worldwide 

What's changing? 

You will notice branding (logo) changes: 

  • Marketing literature, including catalogs, brochures, and flyers 
  • Business cards and email signatures 
  • Global websites
  • Facility signage  
  • Product labeling, package, and carton designs 

What this brand change will NOT impact: 

  • Sales, Account, or Customer Service Contacts 
  • Products and materials 
  • Production locations 
  • Processes and Payment 

Visit the Warner Electric website today to view all our available products and learn why WE ARE ELECTRIC!  

Attachments

Disclaimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 03:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 938 M - -
Net income 2023 180 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 0,59%
Capitalization 4 013 M 4 013 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 9 314
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 61,40 $
Average target price 62,00 $
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Richard Christenson President, Chief Executive officer & Director
Todd Brooks Patriacca CFO, Treasurer, Accounting Officer & EVP
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Lead Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.2.76%4 017
MISUMI GROUP INC.11.32%6 881
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)3.36%5 972
SFS GROUP AG24.57%4 585
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-12.38%4 145
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC16.21%3 747