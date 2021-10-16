Altra Industrial Motion : New Mining & Aggregate Market Product Showcase

Log in
    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
Altra Industrial Motion : New Mining & Aggregate Market Showcase

10/16/2021

10/16/2021 | 01:22am EDT
The well-recognized global brands of Altra Motion offer a full range of reliable power transmission components to meet the most demanding challenges of mine and quarry applications.

Altra heavy-duty clutches & brakes, engineered couplings, holdbacks & backstopping clutches, heavy-duty speed reducers, geared motors and belted drives provide exceptional performance on inclined, declined & overland conveyors, ball & sag mills, crushers, sizers, electric rope shovels & draglines, and winders & hoists.

Altra brands that support the mining and aggregate markets include Marland Clutch, Formsprag Clutch, Nuttall Gear, Bauer Gear Motor, Svendborg Brakes, Ameridrives, TB Wood's, Delroyd Worm Gear, Bibby Turboflex, Twiflex, Warner Electric, Industrial Clutch, Matrix, Boston Gear, Wichita Clutch and Stieber.


Disclaimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 05:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 910 M - -
Net income 2021 156 M - -
Net Debt 2021 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 3 573 M 3 573 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 9 114
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 55,14 $
Average target price 74,25 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Managers and Directors
Carl Richard Christenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Storch Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.-0.52%3 573
MISUMI GROUP INC.44.61%11 666
HITACHI METALS, LTD.38.57%8 116
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)4.16%5 965
SFS GROUP AG22.38%5 217
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC28.92%4 731