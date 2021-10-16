Altra Industrial Motion : New Mining & Aggregate Market Product Showcase

The well-recognized global brands of Altra Motion offer a full range of reliable power transmission components to meet the most demanding challenges of mine and quarry applications.

Altra heavy-duty clutches & brakes, engineered couplings, holdbacks & backstopping clutches, heavy-duty speed reducers, geared motors and belted drives provide exceptional performance on inclined, declined & overland conveyors, ball & sag mills, crushers, sizers, electric rope shovels & draglines, and winders & hoists.

Altra brands that support the mining and aggregate markets include Marland Clutch, Formsprag Clutch, Nuttall Gear, Bauer Gear Motor, Svendborg Brakes, Ameridrives, TB Wood's, Delroyd Worm Gear, Bibby Turboflex, Twiflex, Warner Electric, Industrial Clutch, Matrix, Boston Gear, Wichita Clutch and Stieber.