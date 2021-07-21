Log in
    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
  Report
Altra Industrial Motion : Updated Altra Product Contact Sheets & Brochure

07/21/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Our comprehensive product offerings include various types of clutches and brakes, overrunning clutches, engineered bearing assemblies, gearing and gear motors along with linear motion products, belted drives, couplings, limit switches, precision motors, drives & controls, miniature motors and engine braking systems. With thousands of product solutions available, Altra provides true single source convenience while meeting specific customer requirements. Many major OEMs and end users prefer Altra products as their No. 1 choice for performance and reliability.

Disclaimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 20:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 856 M - -
Net income 2021 146 M - -
Net Debt 2021 976 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 4 037 M 4 037 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 9 114
Free-Float 98,9%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 62,31 $
Average target price 71,80 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Managers and Directors
Carl Richard Christenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Storch Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.12.41%4 154
MISUMI GROUP INC.13.00%9 556
HITACHI METALS, LTD.36.33%8 203
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)10.36%6 217
SFS GROUP AG27.05%5 495
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC38.24%5 252