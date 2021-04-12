Altra Industrial Motion : HucoDirect.com Now Offers Power Transmission Components for Fast, Free Delivery…Worldwide

A wide range of metric-sized power transmission components, including clutches and brakes, gears and gearboxes, belts and pulleys, universal joints and more is now available for immediate purchase at HucoDirect.com. These products were previously available only as RFQ items.

Online power transmission component orders are shipped worldwide. Shipping is FREE to North American and European customers who typically receive their orders within 6 to 7 business days.

A comprehensive range of precision coupling types, including beam, Oldham, Uni-Lat, bellows, rigid, flex membrane, jaw and double loop are also available at HucoDirect.com. A full line of highly efficient piston air motors and air motor/worm gearbox assemblies is also offered. Huco couplings and air motors typically ship within 24 to 48 hours.

Reliable Huco products can be found in a variety of key markets including food processing, energy, textiles, medical, packaging, metals, machine tools and material handling on applications such as stepper & servo drives, dynamometers, scanners, pumps, fans & blowers, mixers, conveyors and compressors.

With more than 50 years of innovation, Huco is recognised as a world leader in precision coupling and piston air motor technologies. Backed by extensive application experience, utilising the most advanced materials, Huco designs and manufactures innovative power transmission solutions that meet the most demanding customer requirements.

Huco has launched an e-commerce service that allows end users to order precision couplings direct from its manufacturing headquarters in Hertfordshire, UK. By ordering with Huco Direct customers can order genuine parts direct from the manufacturer - offering quality advantages as well as reliable delivery times. With over 85,000 standard part numbers that are available to ship within 24 hours, the global service includes free shipping to any location in the UK, Europe and USA.

For more information, visit www.hucodirect.com