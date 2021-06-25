Log in
Altra Industrial Motion : New AllTorque 2021

06/25/2021
INSIDE THIS ISSUE

COVER FEATURE: Bibby Moves to Bedford

Bibby Turboflex has recently moved to a new manufacturing facility in Bedford, UK. The highly experienced Bibby engineering, internal sales and customer support teams have also moved to a new, modern satellite office in Liversedge, West Yorkshire, close to Bibby's previous Dewsbury location.


Social Media: Visit Twiflex on LinkedIn

You may have noticed more content on social media - we encourage you to view our posts and videos on LinkedIn. Check out, like and comment on the videos. Let us know what you think and share similar success stories.


Distributor Focus: SK Oilfield Equipment

We are pleased to announce that SK Oilfield Equipment (SKO) is our new distributor in India for the Oil & Gas market. Since its start in 1970, SK Oilfield has won the trust of oilfield customers by providing reliable, timely and value-added products and services.


Update: College/University Recruitment Program

Twiflex recently held its third annual Undergraduate Placement Assessment Day in February. After a review of applications, candidates enrolled in college undergraduate mechanical engineering programs are selected to attend a full day of on-site activities.


Much More Inside!

Want to have AllTorque delivered conveniently to your email inbox, Subscribe Today!'

Disclaimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 17:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
