Altra Industrial Motion : Source your miniature motor online at the portescap e-store

It's now even easier to find, configure and purchase the ideal miniature motor to suit any environment and envelope, at the new Portescap e-store (shop.portescap.com). Portescap has launched this simple-to-navigate ecommerce website to make it quick and efficient to select and order the right miniature motor for performance-critical applications.

With the full range of Portescap brushless DC motors, brush DC motors, linear stepper motors, can stack motors and disc magnet motors all available on the e-store, customers can browse motors by technology, and filter by key parameters such as motor diameter, nominal voltage, speed and torque. There are options to download the associated catalogue page, a 3D model or a 2D drawing as required, check the specification against suitable applications, and look at customisation options to tailor the motor more closely to the application in question. Available options for gearheads and encoders can also be reviewed.

With the ideal product configured, customers can choose order quantities, view current availability and lead time, and, when ready, complete their purchase through the secure online check-out facility. There is also the option to set up an e-store account for even faster check-outs on future visits to the e-store. For products that are not available for immediate shipment, the site also offers a quick request-for-quote process.

Dave Beckstoffer of Portescap comments: 'While many customers appreciate and benefit from discussing their application in detail with our engineering team to ensure they get the best product fit, there are others who are able to completer their product selection individually. With this new ecommerce website, customers can quickly find the products they need, look at availability and lead times, order them in the quantities they require, and make their purchase quickly and efficiently.'

Follow the link to our e-store: https://shop.portescap.com/ or visit https://www.portescap.com to view all Portescap has to offer.