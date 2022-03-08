Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altra Industrial Motion : to Host Investor Day Providing New Long-Term Strategy for Delivering Profitable Growth - Form 8-K

03/08/2022 | 09:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Investor Day Providing New Long-Term Strategy for Delivering Profitable Growth

Introduces 3-Year Financial Targets and Presents Path to $3B by 2027

Webcast to Begin Today at 10:00 a.m. ET

March 8, 2022 -- BRAINTREE, Mass. -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC) ("Altra" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, will host and webcast its 2022 Investor Day beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET today.

During the event, presentations by Chief Executive Officer Carl Christenson, Chief Financial Officer Todd Patriacca, the company's operating company presidents and other members of Altra's senior leadership team will provide an in-depth review of the company's foundational value drivers, review its new 3-pillar strategy for delivering sustainable profitable growth and introduce new three-year long-term financial targets.

The company also will demonstrate how it is positioning Altra to be a through-the-cycle compounder with a path to $3 billion of revenue by leveraging its world-class Altra Business System (ABS) to drive sustainable margin expansion and strong cash generation that is strategically reinvested to deliver above-market returns.

"We have made tremendous progress over the past several years executing on our strategy to transform Altra to be a premier Power Transmission & Motion Control market leader," said Christenson. "As a result, we have doubled the size of the company, matured the Altra Business System to drive value creation across the organization, advanced our product portfolio up the technology curve, and achieved strong and consistent through-the-cycle cash generation.

"Today we are thrilled to share with investors our strategy for delivering sustained profitable growth in the years ahead. Through an enhanced focus on leveraging ABS and technology leadership to grow organically in markets with strong secular trends, a refined approach to active and disciplined M&A, and an ongoing commitment to disciplined capital allocation, we are positioning Altra to deliver on our new three-year targets of 3% to 5% organic growth, 300 basis points of margin expansion and >100% free cash flow conversion. Longer term, we are forming a strong and scalable foundation that positions Altra to be a through-the-cycle compounder with a clear path to achieving $3 billion of revenue by 2027 through a combination of organic and M&A driven growth," concluded Christenson.

Key Themes

During the event, the team will demonstrate several key themes related to Altra's strength as an investment, including how Altra has:

1.
Experienced leadership with demonstrated success improving targeted metrics and managing the business through challenging market environments,
2.
A proven and resilient cash generative business model that supports capital allocation priorities of maintaining a healthy balance sheet, investing in growth via organic investments and disciplined M&A, and returning capital to shareholders,
3.
A strong and defensible competitive moat with mission-critical solutions and sticky customer relationships,
4.
A commitment to maximizing growth by focusing the portfolio and investments on secular trends that leverage core competencies and further advance Altra's product portfolio up the technology curve, and
5.
A clear path to further value capture and margin expansion by leveraging our unified Altra Business System with proven Leadership, Growth, & Lean tools.

Financial Targets

Altra will introduce the following new 2024 financial targets at its 2022 Investor Day:

Consistent organic revenue CAGR of 3-5%
300 basis points of operating margin expansion
Free cash flow conversion above 100%

Altra alsois presenting a path to$3 billion of revenue by 2027 at today's event.

Investor Day Webcast

The webcast of the presentation, as well as copies of the accompanying slides, will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Altra's investor relations website. Webcast participants interested in asking questions during the Q&A portion of the live event may do so via the "Ask A Question" tab available through the webcast platform. A webcast replay also will be available on the website following the event.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation and power transmission systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,600 employees and 49 production facilities in 16 countries around the world.

AIMC-G

CONTACT:

Altra Investor Relations

781-917-0600

Email: ir@altramotion.com

Disclaimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 14:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
09:43aALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : to Host Investor Day Providing New Long-Term Strategy for Delive..
PU
09:35aALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
08:30aAltra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Investor Day Providing New Long-Term Strategy for..
AQ
03/07ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Hybrid linear motion assembly cuts costs for cnc machine maker
PU
03/02VIDEO : Interview with Ameridrives' Tim Nageli and Recycling Today Featuring the NEW &ldqu..
PU
02/28ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/28ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Stromag Releases New Light Cam® Compact Geared Cam Limit Switche..
PU
02/25ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Kilian Bearings Releases New Application Video for Automotive Be..
PU
02/22ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Portescap Demonstrates Wide Array of Miniature Medical Motor Tec..
PU
02/18ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION : Join the brands of Altra at the 2022 SME Annual Conference & Exp..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 049 M - -
Net income 2022 176 M - -
Net Debt 2022 719 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 2 476 M 2 476 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 9 597
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 38,14 $
Average target price 67,50 $
Spread / Average Target 77,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carl Richard Christenson President, Chief Executive officer & Director
Todd B. Patriacca CFO, Treasurer, Accounting Officer & EVP
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.-26.04%2 476
MISUMI GROUP INC.-28.39%8 321
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-9.24%7 161
SFS GROUP AG-6.50%4 777
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)-29.23%4 567
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-7.54%4 286