New Brochure: V-Belt Drive Solutions for Forestry and Wood Products Applications

Industry-leading TB Wood's sheaves and belts have become a preferred choice for many forestry and wood products OEMs and end users. Rugged, made-to-order sheaves and premium belts from TB Wood's are designed to provide long service life in a variety of tough applications including chippers, band saws and pellet mills.

TB Wood's has been pouring quality iron since 1857 with a maximum sheave capacity of 107-inch diameter. Experienced application engineers provide optimum designs to meet specific application requirements. Our integrated foundry and machining center allows us to provide fast response time for made-to-order products. Superior quality iron provides longer sheave life, resulting in less frequent replacement. Less maintenance & downtime equals lower total cost of ownership.

Download: V-Belt Drive Solutions for Forestry and Wood Products Applications Brochure (P-882-TBW)