ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
  
New Brochure: V-Belt Drive Solutions for Forestry and Wood Products Applications

04/06/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
Industry-leading TB Wood's sheaves and belts have become a preferred choice for many forestry and wood products OEMs and end users. Rugged, made-to-order sheaves and premium belts from TB Wood's are designed to provide long service life in a variety of tough applications including chippers, band saws and pellet mills.

TB Wood's has been pouring quality iron since 1857 with a maximum sheave capacity of 107-inch diameter. Experienced application engineers provide optimum designs to meet specific application requirements. Our integrated foundry and machining center allows us to provide fast response time for made-to-order products. Superior quality iron provides longer sheave life, resulting in less frequent replacement. Less maintenance & downtime equals lower total cost of ownership.

Download: V-Belt Drive Solutions for Forestry and Wood Products Applications Brochure (P-882-TBW)

Disclaimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 16:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
