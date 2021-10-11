Nuttall Gear Releases New Flyer: Introducing Rail Station Escalator Speed Reducers

Enclosed Parallel Shaft Gearboxes

Drop-in replacements for popular Westinghouse gearboxes

Nuttall Gear has grown to become a leading manufacturer of reliable heavy-duty speed reducers for a wide range of industrial applications.Nuttall has recently introduced a new line of enclosed helical gearboxes designed as drop-in replacements for popular Westinghouse Modular 100, 220 and 250 escalator gearboxes.

Westinghouse Modular 100

Reduction ratio: 35.4812:1, RPM in: 841/1122, RPM out: 23.71/31.61

Westinghouse Modular 220/250 Reduction ratio: 1:32.39, RPM in: 768/1023, RPM out: 23.71/31.61

Features

Carburized and ground gearing for enhanced wear resistance and improved shock load capacity

Heavy-duty cast iron or fabricated steel housings

USA steel

High-quality, anti-friction bearings

Extended high-alloy steel input shafts

High-alloy steel or hollow output shafts

Proven engineered seals to keep oil in and contaminants out

Download Flyer: Rail Station Escalator Speed Reducers (P-8908-NG)