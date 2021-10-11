Log in
    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
  Report
Nuttall Gear Releases New Flyer: Introducing Rail Station Escalator Speed Reducers

10/11/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Enclosed Parallel Shaft Gearboxes

Drop-in replacements for popular Westinghouse gearboxes

Nuttall Gear has grown to become a leading manufacturer of reliable heavy-duty speed reducers for a wide range of industrial applications.Nuttall has recently introduced a new line of enclosed helical gearboxes designed as drop-in replacements for popular Westinghouse Modular 100, 220 and 250 escalator gearboxes.

  • Westinghouse Modular 100
    Reduction ratio: 35.4812:1, RPM in: 841/1122, RPM out: 23.71/31.61
  • Westinghouse Modular 220/250 Reduction ratio: 1:32.39, RPM in: 768/1023, RPM out: 23.71/31.61

Features

  • Carburized and ground gearing for enhanced wear resistance and improved shock load capacity
  • Heavy-duty cast iron or fabricated steel housings
  • USA steel
  • High-quality, anti-friction bearings
  • Extended high-alloy steel input shafts
  • High-alloy steel or hollow output shafts
  • Proven engineered seals to keep oil in and contaminants out

Download Flyer: Rail Station Escalator Speed Reducers (P-8908-NG)

Disclaimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 20:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 913 M - -
Net income 2021 157 M - -
Net Debt 2021 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 3 617 M 3 617 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 9 114
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
Carl Richard Christenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Storch Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
