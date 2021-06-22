Log in
    AIMC   US02208R1068

ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.

(AIMC)
  Summary
Stromag Releases New Catalog: 2in1 Solutions the Compact Coupling/Clutch Combination

06/22/2021 | 11:03am EDT
Altra is the only company worldwide that manufactures elastic couplings as well as a wide range of switchable clutches.

Stromag´s '2in1 solutions' enable the unique possibility to take this big advantage for nearly every drivetrain application. We simply combine the elastic coupling and the switchable clutch in a compact and smart design. The calculation and selection of both parts from Stromag´s well proven product portfolio is done by our support according to the needed specification.

  • Electromagnetic, hydraulic or pneumatic clutch actuations
  • Optional bell housings
  • Drivetrain torsional vibration analysis for OEM applications
  • Additional bearing supports
  • Tailormade or standardized (SAE, etc.) interfaces

Download the full catalog Here or visit Stromag see the full range of product solutions.

Disclaimer

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 15:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 855 M - -
Net income 2021 146 M - -
Net Debt 2021 976 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 4 072 M 4 072 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 9 114
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 71,40 $
Last Close Price 62,85 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carl Richard Christenson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Storch Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
James H. Woodward Independent Director
Lyle G. Ganske Independent Director
Thomas W. Swidarski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP.13.39%4 072
MISUMI GROUP INC.13.15%9 386
HITACHI METALS, LTD.35.50%8 230
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)7.53%6 227
SFS GROUP AG24.95%5 357
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC36.52%5 080