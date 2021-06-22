Stromag Releases New Catalog: 2in1 Solutions the Compact Coupling/Clutch Combination

Altra is the only company worldwide that manufactures elastic couplings as well as a wide range of switchable clutches.
Stromag´s '2in1 solutions' enable the unique possibility to take this big advantage for nearly every drivetrain application. We simply combine the elastic coupling and the switchable clutch in a compact and smart design. The calculation and selection of both parts from Stromag´s well proven product portfolio is done by our support according to the needed specification.
-
Electromagnetic, hydraulic or pneumatic clutch actuations
-
Optional bell housings
-
Drivetrain torsional vibration analysis for OEM applications
-
Additional bearing supports
-
Tailormade or standardized (SAE, etc.) interfaces
Download the full catalog Here or visit Stromag see the full range of product solutions.
