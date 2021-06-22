Stromag Releases New Catalog: 2in1 Solutions the Compact Coupling/Clutch Combination

Altra is the only company worldwide that manufactures elastic couplings as well as a wide range of switchable clutches.

Stromag´s '2in1 solutions' enable the unique possibility to take this big advantage for nearly every drivetrain application. We simply combine the elastic coupling and the switchable clutch in a compact and smart design. The calculation and selection of both parts from Stromag´s well proven product portfolio is done by our support according to the needed specification.

Electromagnetic, hydraulic or pneumatic clutch actuations

Optional bell housings

Drivetrain torsional vibration analysis for OEM applications

Additional bearing supports

Tailormade or standardized (SAE, etc.) interfaces

