A leading pure player in sustainable cellulosic fibers

69%

31%

100% Pulp

Business

Reference Shareholders

Free Float

Altri continues to deliver a sound financial

performance in recent years

2023

YoY

2022

YoY

Avg. 2017 - 2023

Revenues1

€ 788 M

-26%

€ 1,066 M

+34%

ROCE2

16.7%

EBITDA1

€ 137 M

-54%

€ 301 M

+32%

Cash divid. Yield3

6.0%

EBITDA mg

17,4%

-10,8p.p

28.3%

-0.4 pp

Cash divid. Yield 20244

5.2%

1 All figures exclude the activity of GreenVolt at the Revenue and EBITDA levels.

2 Return On Capital Employed (EBIT/(Shareholders Equity + Net Debt))

3 e 4 Based on each years 1H's average stock price and excluding the dividend

in kind (Greenvolt shares)

4 Calculated only based on cash dividend (€ 0.25 per Altri share) and Altri's

share price during Jan-May 2024.

01

The Global Pulp Market

On the right track

The global BHKP* market enjoys secular growth

drivers

Market Drivers & Trends

1

2

3

4

5

Urbanization

Growing & Aging Population Growth from Emerging Markets Packaging - Paper vs Plastic Textile Market - Wood Based Fibers

*BHKP: Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp

Global demand for BHKP is expected to increase

almost 1.0M ton/year until 2027

The increase is driven by Tissue, Packaging and Specialties

≈4.4 M/ton

until 2027

BHKP Global Demand

M ton

43

41

CAGR

42,2

2.3%*

39

37

37,7

35

33

Year

2022

2027E

*equivalent to c. 1.0 M ton/year after 2022

Source → Hawkins Wright ´s Market Pulp Outlook 2022-2027 (April 2024 ).

The average pulp price (BHKP) since 2017 stands at

US$ 962/ton - sector specialists* point for mid-term

prices near US$ 1,200/ton

BHKP Prices - Europe

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

Avg. (US$/ton)

819

1,037

858

680

1,011

1,286

1,044

1,120

Source → FOEX

962 US$ Average 2017-2023

* Source: Hawkins Wright - forecast for 2024E-2027E published in April 2024

Dissolving pulp price (DWP) averages a premium of

40% vs BHKP in the last 5y- sector specialists*

point for mid-term prices at US$ 950/ton (35%-

40% premium to BHKP)

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

Premium DWP/BHKP (%) 40%

40%

50%

24%

45%

38%

M tons

2023E

YoY

DWP Market **

7,4

4.7%

Source → FOEX and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

Average (net price)867 US$ 2019-2023

* Source: Hawkins Wright - forecast for 2025E and 2026E publishedin Dec. 2023 ** DWP market (commodity grade) according to Hawkins Wright (Sept. 2023)

Multiple factors

Remain in place for a positive outlook for the P&P industry

1

After a positive start of the year, demand in Europe and North America continues

with a positive tone. China confirms a stronger than initially expected demand

level for the first half of the year. A few supply restrictions, such as port strikes,

floodings and SW capacity shutdown may be adding to an already tight market.

2

Pulp prices in Europe returned to a premium to China's, confirming the positive

demand environment. After three consecutive monthly increases of US$ 80/ ton.

each during the 1Q24, there were additional announcements of price increases for

April, May and June placing the list price of BHKP in Europe at US$ 1,500/ton

3

Inventories at European Ports have been decreasing since Sept until the end of

2023 and remained stable through the 1Q24 at a low level around 1.2m, below the

estimated equilibrium level near 1.5m.

4

The new capacity from LatAm players started to arrive at the market in the

second half of 2023. The Chinese market has absorbed the new capacity given

the organic market growth, restocking and market pulp purchases by high-cost

integrated players. In 2024, we are seeing growth from all main regions.

High growth segments such as textiles and paper packaging, should continue to

5

bolster market growth prospects.

02

Altri Group

Operational excellence in the

cellulosic fibers business

