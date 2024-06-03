planting seeds
for tomorrow
A leading pure player in sustainable cellulosic fibers
69%
31%
100% Pulp
Business
Reference Shareholders
Free Float
Altri continues to deliver a sound financial
performance in recent years
2023
YoY
2022
YoY
Avg. 2017 - 2023
Revenues1
€ 788 M
-26%
€ 1,066 M
+34%
ROCE2
16.7%
EBITDA1
€ 137 M
-54%
€ 301 M
+32%
Cash divid. Yield3
6.0%
EBITDA mg
17,4%
-10,8p.p
28.3%
-0.4 pp
Cash divid. Yield 20244
5.2%
1 All figures exclude the activity of GreenVolt at the Revenue and EBITDA levels.
2 Return On Capital Employed (EBIT/(Shareholders Equity + Net Debt))
3 e 4 Based on each years 1H's average stock price and excluding the dividend
in kind (Greenvolt shares)
4 Calculated only based on cash dividend (€ 0.25 per Altri share) and Altri's
share price during Jan-May 2024.
01
The Global Pulp Market
On the right track
The global BHKP* market enjoys secular growth
drivers
Market Drivers & Trends
1
2
3
4
5
Urbanization
Growing & Aging Population Growth from Emerging Markets Packaging - Paper vs Plastic Textile Market - Wood Based Fibers
*BHKP: Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp
Global demand for BHKP is expected to increase
almost 1.0M ton/year until 2027
The increase is driven by Tissue, Packaging and Specialties
≈4.4 M/ton
until 2027
BHKP Global Demand
M ton
43
41
CAGR
42,2
2.3%*
39
37
37,7
35
33
Year
2022
2027E
*equivalent to c. 1.0 M ton/year after 2022
Source → Hawkins Wright ´s Market Pulp Outlook 2022-2027 (April 2024 ).
The average pulp price (BHKP) since 2017 stands at
US$ 962/ton - sector specialists* point for mid-term
prices near US$ 1,200/ton
BHKP Prices - Europe
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
Avg. (US$/ton)
819
1,037
858
680
1,011
1,286
1,044
1,120
Source → FOEX
962 US$ Average 2017-2023
* Source: Hawkins Wright - forecast for 2024E-2027E published in April 2024
Dissolving pulp price (DWP) averages a premium of
40% vs BHKP in the last 5y- sector specialists*
point for mid-term prices at US$ 950/ton (35%-
40% premium to BHKP)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
Premium DWP/BHKP (%) 40%
40%
50%
24%
45%
38%
M tons
2023E
YoY
DWP Market **
7,4
4.7%
Source → FOEX and Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.
Average (net price)867 US$ 2019-2023
* Source: Hawkins Wright - forecast for 2025E and 2026E publishedin Dec. 2023 ** DWP market (commodity grade) according to Hawkins Wright (Sept. 2023)
Multiple factors
Remain in place for a positive outlook for the P&P industry
1
After a positive start of the year, demand in Europe and North America continues
with a positive tone. China confirms a stronger than initially expected demand
level for the first half of the year. A few supply restrictions, such as port strikes,
floodings and SW capacity shutdown may be adding to an already tight market.
2
Pulp prices in Europe returned to a premium to China's, confirming the positive
demand environment. After three consecutive monthly increases of US$ 80/ ton.
each during the 1Q24, there were additional announcements of price increases for
April, May and June placing the list price of BHKP in Europe at US$ 1,500/ton
3
Inventories at European Ports have been decreasing since Sept until the end of
2023 and remained stable through the 1Q24 at a low level around 1.2m, below the
estimated equilibrium level near 1.5m.
4
The new capacity from LatAm players started to arrive at the market in the
second half of 2023. The Chinese market has absorbed the new capacity given
the organic market growth, restocking and market pulp purchases by high-cost
integrated players. In 2024, we are seeing growth from all main regions.
High growth segments such as textiles and paper packaging, should continue to
5
bolster market growth prospects.
02
Altri Group
Operational excellence in the
cellulosic fibers business
