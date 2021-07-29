Altri SGPS S A : announces 1H2021 results

This document is a translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese, prepared using accounting policies consistent with the International Financial Reporting Standards and in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, some of which may not conform or be required by generally accepted accounting principles in other countries. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails.

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

The second quarter of this year continued to be a challenging time for Altri and for Portugal, in a pandemic situation, more than a year after it started in our Country.

A moment that necessarily affects the activity of our teams, our partners and customers. We have taken all the necessary measures to ensure, as a priority, the safety and well-being of all those who share our daily lives and the company has shown that it is prepared to face this challenge with resilience, creativity and focus on delivering results to all our stakeholders. I would like to thank all of our people for their dedication and the example they have set during this challenging period.

In this context, I note the strong operational and financial performance of Altri, with the establishment of quarterly and half- year records for production and sales. Our industrial units, which are second generation biorefineries, increased, without exception, their performance, allowing us to supply the market with base materials for thousands of products that are part of our daily lives, as well as to increase domestic sales and exports. In this period, the company recorded a strong growth in EBITDA to € 69.4 M, which represents an increase of +132% year-on-year, and +75.8% over the first quarter of the year. In the first semester, the Group also presented very significant results, with EBITDA growing to € 108.9 M, +72.8% when compared to the same period of last year.

In terms of forest management, Altri has contributed significantly to an increasingly better production forest, by systematically supporting producers and partners in the adoption of best practices and certification of their plantations.

A quarter that is also marked by the placement in the capital market of the subsidiary GreenVolt, in an absolutely record time and with the full commitment of its exceptional team.

Also in terms of our commitment to contribute to a more renewable world, Altri reinforced its commitment to measures that will allow the Group to meet its demanding Commitment 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

José Pina

4