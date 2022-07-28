Altri SGPS S A : announces 1H2022 results

Message from the CEO

Altri Group maintained a strong operating performance in the second quarter, but also in the accumulated first half of this year. Despite the scheduled maintenance shutdown of Biotek, it was possible to achieve a high production volume of cellulosic fibers as a result of the increasing efficiency of operations in Caima, Celbi and of Biotek itself.

Never before has the production capacity of our units, which also reflects the daily commitment of our people, been so important, given the demand for cellulosic fibers in the international market. China continues to present lower levels of demand, but has been compensated by the rest of the Asia and Pacific region and especially by the dynamism of the Western European market.

All this in a context of consecutive increases in fiber prices. In these three months, increases were announced for April, May and June, of US$ 50 /ton, each, with the price of pulp (BHKP) in Europe reaching the end of the quarter at US$ 1,350 /ton. In July, a new increase of US$ 30/ton was announced. In the Dissolving Pulp business area, the price evolution also continues to be very positive.

The combination of the dynamics of demand with rising prices translated positively in the financial indicators of the Altri Group at the level of revenues, which grew by about 42%, but also in EBITDA (+33%) and Net Profit (+57%). This performance has been achieved in a challenging environment of inflation of several variable costs, reflecting the disruptions in logistics chains, but exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The context of strong increase in energy and raw materials prices, especially chemicals and wood, has limited the expansion of profitability and margins obtained by the Altri Group. However, it does not discourage us from continuing to invest so far to make our units more productive, but also increasingly environmentally friendly. A large part of the 60% increase in the Group's investment is explained by the "Caima Go Green" project, which will allow this to be the first Iberian unit, and one of the first in Europe, to operate without fossil fuels.

For us, sustainability is extremely important. It is at the heart of the decisions we make on a daily basis, but also in the choices we make today, with our eyes on the future. The Gama project in Galicia is a mirror of that. If it goes ahead - the final decision should be made during the first half of 2023 -, it will be an investment of over 800 million euros in a unit equipped with the latest technology, which will not only have a reduced environmental impact but will also meet the growing demand for sustainable fibers for the textile industry, which is also increasingly thirsty for alternatives to synthetic fibers produced from fossil fuels and non-biodegradable.

José Soares de Pina

Altri's CEO

