    ALTR   PTALT0AE0002

ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.

(ALTR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/29 11:35:23 am EDT
6.355 EUR   +1.76%
02:38pALTRI SGPS S A : announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the Shareholders Annual General Meeting held on April 29, 2022
PU
04/07ALTRI SGPS S A : annouces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts for consideration at the AGM to be held on April 29, 2022 - non-ESEF version
PU
04/07ALTRI SGPS S A : announces proposals concerning points 2 to 7 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 29, 2022
PU
Altri SGPS S A : announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the Shareholders Annual General Meeting held on April 29, 2022

04/29/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
European single electronic reporting format (ESEF) and PDF version

This document is an unofficial and unaudited PDF version of the Annual Report 2021 of Altri, SGPS, S.A.. This version has been prepared for ease of use and does not contain ESEF information as specified in the Regulatory Technical Standards on ESEF (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815). The official ESEF reporting package is available on the CMVM website and was submitted on April 7, 2022. This document is a true copy of the aforementioned financial information. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF package, the latter prevails.

ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818 - Oporto

NIF 507 172 086

Share Capital: 25,641,459 Euro

TABLE OF CONTENTS

(CHAPTERS WITHIN THE DOCUMENT)

1

MANAGEMENT REPORT .........................................................................................................

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT, which includes the REMUNERATION

60

REPORT .......................................................................................................................................

120

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT ......................................................................................................

265

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES .............

373

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES ........................

423

STATUTORY AND AUDITOR'S REPORT ..............................................................................

434

REPORT AND OPINION OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT BOARD .......................................

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................................... 3

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO ..................................................................................................... 6

MACROECONOMIC FRAMEWORK ........................................................................................ 7

STOCK EXCHANGE EVOLUTION ........................................................................................... 8

THE GROUP'S ACTIVITY .......................................................................................................... 11

FINANCIAL REVIEW ................................................................................................................... 15

PROPOSAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE APPROPRIATION OF

INDIVIDUAL NET PROFIT .................................................................................................................... 18

RISK MANAGEMENT ................................................................................................................. 19

OUTLOOK ..................................................................................................................................... 19

LEGAL MATTERS ........................................................................................................................ 20

CLOSING REMARKS ................................................................................................................. 23 STATEMENT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 29 G (1) (C) OF THE PORTUGUESE

SECURITIES CODE .................................................................................................................... 25

STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITY ........................................................................................ 25

APPENDIX I .................................................................................................................................. 26

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Altri SGPS SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 886 M 932 M 932 M
Net income 2022 114 M 120 M 120 M
Net Debt 2022 550 M 579 M 579 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 1 281 M 1 350 M 1 348 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 774
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Altri, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,25 €
Average target price 7,92 €
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Armindo Farinha Soares de Pina Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vitor Miguel Martins Jorge da Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alberto João Coraceiro de Castro Chairman
Pedro Nuno Fernandes de Sá Pessanha Da Costa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carlos Alberto Sousa van Zeller e Silva Director, Deputy CEO & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.11.32%1 348
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-3.02%18 211
STORA ENSO OYJ10.56%14 893
SUZANO S.A.-15.19%13 744
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA15.52%13 277
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)26.62%9 049