  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Altri, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTR   PTALT0AE0002

ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.

(ALTR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-11-24 am EST
5.525 EUR   -2.47%
12:15pAltri Sgps S A : announces 3Q2022 results
PU
12:04pAltri Sgps S A : informa sobre Resultados do 3.º Trimestre de 2022
PU
09/30Altri Sgps S A : informs about Report and Accounts for the First Half of 2022
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altri SGPS S A : announces 3Q2022 results

11/24/2022 | 12:15pm EST
E A R N I N G S A N N O U N C E M E N T

( u n a u d i t e d i n f o r m a t i o n )

This document is a translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese, prepared using accounting policies consistent with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted in European Union (IFRS-EU), some of which may not conform or be required by generally accepted accounting principles in other countries. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails.

Earnings Announcement | 3Q22

Index

Highlights of 3Q22

3

Message from the CEO

4

Operating and financial performance

5

Pulp market

5

Altri Group

7

Operating performance

7

Economic and financial performance

8

Investment

9

Debt

9

Sustainability

10

Perspectives

11

Annexes

12

Description of Altri Group

12

Pulp mill's maintenance downtime schedule

13

Financial debt maturity

13

Income statement of 3Q22

14

Income statement of 9M22

15

Glossary

16

2

Earnings Announcement | 3Q22

Highlights of 3Q22

Altri Group continues to benefit from the favourable evolution of pulp prices reaching total revenues of € 284.1 M in 3Q22, a 30.6% increase vs 3Q21 and a 4.3% increase vs 2Q22. During the 9M22, the Altri Group recorded total revenues of € 805.9 M, a 37.7% increase vs 9M21.

Despite the challenging environment of inflation in the main variable costs, the Altri Group continues to report a high level of profitability. Altri Group's EBITDA grew 16.4% in 3Q22 to € 92.6 M when compared to 3Q21, with a 32.7% improvement when compared to 2Q22. In the 9M22, EBITDA reached approximately € 223.4 M, a 25.4% growth when compared to 9M21.

Altri Group's Net Profit (continued operations) reached € 47.7 M in 3Q22, an increase of 3.8% when compared to 3Q21. In the 9M22, the Group's Net Profit of continued operations recorded an increase of 29.9% when compared to the 9M21, reaching € 117.4 M.

Altri Group reported a record level of EBITDA per tonne of pulp sold in 3Q22, reaching € 338/ton in the quarter, a 22.8% increase when compared to 3Q21 and a 40.8% increase when compared to 2Q22. This figure demonstrates the clear focus on excellence, efficiency and profitability of the Group.

Altri Group was one of the 80 Portuguese companies that recently signed the manifesto "Rumo

  • COP27", developed by BCSD Portugal. Altri highlights the relevance of COP27 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change) in the transition to a carbon neutral economy that promotes sustainable development and is socially inclusive.

With regards to the Gama project, the Group continues to progress with the several studies needed to evaluate the construction of an industrial unit for the production of soluble pulp and sustainable textile fibres from scratch, in Galicia, namely, the environmental impact study, engineering project, economic feasibility study, financing structure and access to European Union funds. The Altri Group continues to work actively, with the aim of announcing a final investment decision during the 1H23.

3

Earnings Announcement | 3Q22

Message from the CEO

Quarter after quarter, the Altri Group has demonstrated its ability to respond to the growing demand for the cellulose fibres we produce at our three mills in Portugal, Caima, Celbi and Biotek. This latest financial period proves it again, with production remaining at a high level, reflecting the daily commitment of our people, but also the high levels of efficiency we have already achieved.

The solid operating performance posted in the three months ending in September was coupled with a growing demand in a market with a low level of stocks. This context allowed the maintenance of a favourable environment for fibre prices, after several increases announced during the previous quarter. The price per tonne of short fibre (BHKP) was in 1,380 dollars.

In economic terms, in the light of the context described, this quarter reinforced the results already achieved in the first half of the year, allowing a strong increase in revenues (+37.7%), but also at the level of EBITDA (+25.4%) and net profit, which rose to 117.4 million euro for the accumulated nine months of 2022.

The figures we present here are positive, but I would stress that they were achieved in a challenging environment, specifically with regard to inflation of the various variable costs. Significant increases were registered in the price of natural gas as well as in chemicals. The average cost of wood was higher largely reflecting the higher level of imports.

All these factors are having an impact on the Altri Group, leading to a relevant increase in production costs per tonne. Even so, as a result of the focus on the efficiency of our operations, we are managing to more than offset these costs, presenting in this third quarter a record level of EBITDA per tonne of 338 euro, ensuring benchmark profitability levels in the sector.

This year, the Altri Group has already invested 34.8 million euro, which is more than double of the investment made in the same period last year, with a low level of net debt (1.3x the EBITDA), which allows us to maintain the financial capacity to seize the opportunities of the bioeconomy.

We remain fully committed to the evaluation of a new industrial unit for the production of sustainable textile fibres in Galicia, which includes the environmental impact study, the economic feasibility study, the engineering project, the financing structure and the access to European Union funds. This is a structuring project for the industry both in terms of bioeconomy and circularity, and in terms of energy management, using cutting-edge technology. We intend, as we have already stated, to be able to announce the final investment decision in the first half of next year.

A final word of profound gratitude to all our customers, partners and employees, who through their dedication and trust move and drive us to always do better.

José Soares de Pina

Altri's CEO

4

6,565
1,100
2,131
815
10,830
4,511
188
28,595
2,455

Earnings Announcement | 3Q22

Operating and financial performance

Pulp market

In the first nine months of 2022, global demand for pulp grew by 3.6% year-on-year, with demand for Hardwood pulp increasing at a faster rate reaching 6.5%, according to the PPPC (World Chemical Market Pulp Global 100 Report- September 2022).

In regional terms, and focusing essentially on the Hardwood pulp market where Altri Group has a predominant position, we positively highlight the behaviour of Western Europe (+6.7%) and China (+3.9%), which accelerated in 3Q22 after presenting decreasing demand levels during the first semester of 2022. Japan (+19.3%) and the rest of Asia/Africa (+14.0%) maintain healthy growth levels. The acceleration in demand from China is clearly an important data for the sector, given the weight of this region in global pulp demand.

Pulp global demand

000' Tons

Jan-Sep 22 Jan-Sep 21

YoY

Bleached Hardwood Sulphate

28,595

Bleached Softwood Sulphate

18,405

Unbleached Sulphite

2,400

Sulphite

85

Pulp Global Demand

49,485

Bleached Hardwood Sulphate per region North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Japan

China

Rest of Asia/Africa

Oceania

Total

26,842 6.5%

18,731 -1.7%

2,090 14.8%

89 -4.5%

47,752 3.6%

2,379 3.2%

6,154 6.7%

1,128 -2.5%

1,971 8.1%

  1. 19.3%
    10,421 3.9%
    3,956 14.0%
  1. 25.7%
    26,842 6.5%

Source: PPPC (World Chemical Market Pulp Global 100 Report- September 2022).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Altri SGPS SA published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 17:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
