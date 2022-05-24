Altri SGPS S A : announces payment of dividends in cash and in kind
05/24/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
Sociedade aberta
Sede: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818, Porto
Capital Social: Euro 25.641.459
Matriculada na Conservatória do Registo Comercial do Porto
sob o número único de matrícula e identificação fiscal 507 172 086
AMENDMENT ANNOUNCEMENT
PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS IN CASH AND IN KIND
(as per press release of May 3, 2022)
Under the terms and for the purposes of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission Regulation no 5/2008 (republished by Portuguese Securities Market Commission Regulation no 7/2018), ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. ("ALTRI" or "Company") informs the Shareholders that, following the press release of the last May 3, 2022, as of May 25, 2022, payment of the deliberated distributions will be made, with Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A. as the paying agent.
PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS IN KIND
Each ALTRI shareholder is assigned the number of GREENVOLT shares resulting from the application of the following formula, rounded down, "AA" - "IR", being:
"AA" - the product of multiplying by the factor 0.25604641 of the number of shares representing the share capital of ALTRI held by the ALTRI shareholder on May 18, 2022 (Record Date); and
"IR" - the product of multiplying "AA" by the applicable withholding rate (if applicable).
ALTRI shareholders will receive GREENVOLT shares by registration on their securities accounts.
Each ALTRI shareholder subject to retention under the terms set out in the previous number 1 will be paid in cash, for the purpose of payment of the applicable tax, in the amount equal to the product of "IR" by the closing price on the stock exchange of GREENVOLT shares verified on the present date, May 24, 2022, i.e. € 6.78, which will be credited by ALTRI next to the respective financial intermediary and must be delivered by the latter to the Tax Authority, withholding ALTRI the corresponding number of shares of GREENVOLT.
C O M U N I C A D O
ALTRI shareholders to whom the rounding down is carried out, will be entitled to a financial compensation in proportion of the respective rounding, based on the closing price on the stock exchange of GREENVOLT shares, verified on the present date, May 24, 2022, i.e. € 6.78.
PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IN CASH
In addition to the distribution in kind, ALTRI's shareholders will receive a dividend in cash, in the total amount of € 0.24 (subject to the applicable withholding rate (if applicable)).
The value of the cash dividend was reduced by the amount corresponding to the surplus, rounded down, compared to the previously announced, given that the distributable funds corresponding to the distribution in kind exceeded the amount of 112,748,942 Euros, as approved in the Shareholders General Meeting.
Pursuant to the Regulations of the Portuguese Securities Clearing House, the payment of dividends on the shares deposited will be made through that Portuguese Securities Clearing House (Code ALT AE), being, in the case of payment of the dividend in kind, Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A. responsible for cash transfers corresponding to taxes and rounding to all financial intermediaries.