Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Altri, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTR   PTALT0AE0002

ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.

(ALTR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05/24 11:35:25 am EDT
5.695 EUR   +1.52%
03:59pALTRI SGPS S A : announces payment of dividends in cash and in kind - amendment announcement
PU
03:49pALTRI SGPS S A : announces payment of dividends in cash and in kind
PU
05/17ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altri SGPS S A : announces payment of dividends in cash and in kind

05/24/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.

Sociedade aberta

Sede: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818, Porto

Capital Social: Euro 25.641.459

Matriculada na Conservatória do Registo Comercial do Porto

sob o número único de matrícula e identificação fiscal 507 172 086

AMENDMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS IN CASH AND IN KIND

(as per press release of May 3, 2022)

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission Regulation no 5/2008 (republished by Portuguese Securities Market Commission Regulation no 7/2018), ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. ("ALTRI" or "Company") informs the Shareholders that, following the press release of the last May 3, 2022, as of May 25, 2022, payment of the deliberated distributions will be made, with Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A. as the paying agent.

  1. PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS IN KIND
  1. Each ALTRI shareholder is assigned the number of GREENVOLT shares resulting from the application of the following formula, rounded down, "AA" - "IR", being:
    1. "AA" - the product of multiplying by the factor 0.25604641 of the number of shares representing the share capital of ALTRI held by the ALTRI shareholder on May 18, 2022 (Record Date); and
    2. "IR" - the product of multiplying "AA" by the applicable withholding rate (if applicable).
  3. ALTRI shareholders will receive GREENVOLT shares by registration on their securities accounts.
  4. Each ALTRI shareholder subject to retention under the terms set out in the previous number 1 will be paid in cash, for the purpose of payment of the applicable tax, in the amount equal to the product of "IR" by the closing price on the stock exchange of GREENVOLT shares verified on the present date, May 24, 2022, i.e. € 6.78, which will be credited by ALTRI next to the respective financial intermediary and must be delivered by the latter to the Tax Authority, withholding ALTRI the corresponding number of shares of GREENVOLT.

C O M U N I C A D O

  1. ALTRI shareholders to whom the rounding down is carried out, will be entitled to a financial compensation in proportion of the respective rounding, based on the closing price on the stock exchange of GREENVOLT shares, verified on the present date, May 24, 2022, i.e. € 6.78.
    1. PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND IN CASH
  3. In addition to the distribution in kind, ALTRI's shareholders will receive a dividend in cash, in the total amount of € 0.24 (subject to the applicable withholding rate (if applicable)).
  4. The value of the cash dividend was reduced by the amount corresponding to the surplus, rounded down, compared to the previously announced, given that the distributable funds corresponding to the distribution in kind exceeded the amount of 112,748,942 Euros, as approved in the Shareholders General Meeting.
  5. Pursuant to the Regulations of the Portuguese Securities Clearing House, the payment of dividends on the shares deposited will be made through that Portuguese Securities Clearing House (Code ALT AE), being, in the case of payment of the dividend in kind, Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A. responsible for cash transfers corresponding to taxes and rounding to all financial intermediaries.

Porto, May 24, 2022

Board of Directors

2

Disclaimer

Altri SGPS SA published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 19:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
03:59pALTRI SGPS S A : announces payment of dividends in cash and in kind - amendment announceme..
PU
03:49pALTRI SGPS S A : announces payment of dividends in cash and in kind
PU
05/17ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. : Spin off
FA
04/29ALTRI SGPS S A : announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the Shareholders An..
PU
04/29ALTRI SGPS S A : announces Resolutions taken at the Shareholders Annual General Meeting he..
PU
04/29ALTRI SGPS S A : announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the Shareholders An..
PU
04/29ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. : Nomination
CO
04/29ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. : Dividends
CO
04/29ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 917 M 984 M 984 M
Net income 2022 152 M 163 M 163 M
Net Debt 2022 365 M 392 M 392 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,00x
Yield 2022 5,95%
Capitalization 1 168 M 1 253 M 1 253 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 774
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Altri, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,61 €
Average target price 7,21 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Armindo Farinha Soares de Pina Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vitor Miguel Martins Jorge da Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alberto João Coraceiro de Castro Chairman
Pedro Nuno Fernandes de Sá Pessanha Da Costa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carlos Alberto Sousa van Zeller e Silva Director, Deputy CEO & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.0.00%1 230
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-2.66%18 562
STORA ENSO OYJ12.67%15 365
SUZANO S.A.-13.34%14 650
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA10.95%12 763
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)18.93%8 583