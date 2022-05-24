Altri SGPS S A : announces payment of dividends in cash and in kind

ALTRI shareholders to whom the rounding down is carried out, will be entitled to a financial compensation in proportion of the respective rounding, based on the closing price on the stock exchange of GREENVOLT shares, verified on the present date, May 24, 2022, i.e. € 6.78.

P AYMENT OF D IVIDEND IN C ASH

In addition to the distribution in kind, ALTRI's shareholders will receive a dividend in cash, in the total amount of € 0.24 (subject to the applicable withholding rate (if applicable)).

The value of the cash dividend was reduced by the amount corresponding to the surplus, rounded down, compared to the previously announced, given that the distributable funds corresponding to the distribution in kind exceeded the amount of 112,748,942 Euros, as approved in the Shareholders General Meeting.