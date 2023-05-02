Altri SGPS S A : announces payment of dividends in cash and in kind

ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Registered Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818, Porto

Share Capital: Euro 25.641.459

Registered in the Oporto Commercial Registry Office under the single registration and taxpayer number 507 172 086

ANNOUNCEMENT

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS IN CASH AND IN KIND

At ALTRI's Shareholders Annual General Meeting, held on April 28, 2023, the proposal was approved, which established that the total net profit for the year 2022 would be allocated to the distribution to ALTRI shareholders of 23,154,783 shares representative of part of the share capital of GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. ("GREENVOLT") and that, in addition, a dividend in cash in the amount of 51,282,918 Euro, would be distributed to shareholders, resulting in the payment of a gross cash dividend of 0.25 Euros per share.

Under the terms and for the purposes of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission Regulation no. 1/2023, ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. ("ALTRI" or "Company") informs the Shareholders that, as of May 24, 2023, payment of the deliberated distributions will be made, with Caixa - Banco de Investimento, S.A. as the paying agent.

P AYMENT OF D IVIDENDS IN K IND

ALTRI's Board of Directors, pursuant to the delegation of powers approved by the shareholders at the aforementioned Shareholders Annual General Meeting, established the following terms and conditions for the attribution of GREENVOLT shares to ALTRI's shareholders:

Last trading day of ALTRI shares with right to dividends : May 15, 2023

As of May 16, 2023 (inclusive), ALTRI shares will be traded at Euronext Lisbon without granting the right to such dividend