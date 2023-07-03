Altri, SGPS, S.A. informa Pagamento de Juros do Cupão n.º 1 das Obrigações ALTRI 2023-2028

03 Jul 2023 18:35 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

ALTRI SGPS S.A.

anuncio-altri-20232028cupao-12023071720230703.pdf

Source

ALTRI SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

ALTRI SGPS

ISIN

PTALT0AE0002

Symbol

ALTR

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Altri SGPS SA published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 16:42:03 UTC.