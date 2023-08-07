Real-time Euronext Lisbonne -
05:54:56 2023-08-07 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
4.160
EUR
+0.24%
-2.62%
-16.88%
Altri SGPS S A : informa Pagamento de Juros do Cupão n.º 13 das Obrigações ALTRI 2017-2024
Altri, SGPS, S.A. informa Pagamento de Juros do Cupão n.º 13 das Obrigações ALTRI 2017-2024
13-altri20230807bonds2017-2024.pdf Disclaimer Altri SGPS SA published this content on 07 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2023 10:02:03 UTC.
Altri, SGPS, S.A. is a holding company primarily organized around 3 areas of activity:
- paper pulp production: 1,142.6 Kt produced in 2022. At the end of 2022, the group had 3 production sites located in Portugal;
- logging;
- electricity production from renewable energies.
Average target price
5.217EUR
Spread / Average Target
+25.70% Consensus