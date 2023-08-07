Altri, SGPS, S.A. informa Pagamento de Juros do Cupão n.º 13 das Obrigações ALTRI 2017-2024

07 Aug 2023 11:23 CEST

Issuer

ALTRI SGPS S.A.

13-altri20230807bonds2017-2024.pdf

Source

ALTRI SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

ALTRI SGPS

ISIN

PTALT0AE0002

Symbol

ALTR

Market

Euronext

Attachments

