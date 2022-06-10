Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Altri, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTR   PTALT0AE0002

ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.

(ALTR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-06-10 am EDT
6.185 EUR   -4.18%
01:33pALTRI SGPS S A : informs Announcement of Public Offering of Subscription Rights to GREENVOLT shares
PU
05/27TRANSCRIPT : Altri, SGPS, S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 27, 2022
CI
05/26ALTRI SGPS S A : announces 1Q2022 results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altri SGPS S A : informs Announcement of Public Offering of Subscription Rights to GREENVOLT shares

06/10/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818, Oporto

Share Capital: Euro 25,641,459

Registered in the Oporto Commercial Registry Office under the single registration and tax identification number - 507 172 086

OFFERERS

ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.

HEAD OFFICE: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818, 4100-320 Oporto

SHARE CAPITAL: 25,641,459 €

REGISTERED IN THE OPORTO COMMERCIAL REGISTRY OFFICE UNDER

THE SINGLE REGISTRATION AND TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

507 172 086

and

CAIMA ENERGIA - EMPRESA DE GESTÃO E EXPLORAÇÃO DE ENERGIA,

S.A.

HEAD OFFICE: Rua do Tejo, Constância-Sul,2250-058 Constância

SHARE CAPITAL: 4,500,000 €

REGISTERED IN THE CONSTÂNCIA COMMERCIAL REGISTRY OFFICE UNDER THE SINGLE REGISTRATION AND TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER 504 037 633

PUBLIC OFFERING FOR THE SALE OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF

GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.

10 June 2022

P R E S S R E L E A S E

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE OFFERING

On June 9, 2022, the prospect related to the public offering for subscription of shares representative of the share capital of Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. ("Greenvolt"), to be issued as part of a capital increase of Greenvolt in the amount of € 100,000,000 (one hundred million Euros), was published. Bearing in mind that ALTRI SGPS, S. A. ("Altri") is going through a process of total segregation of businesses, Altri decided not to participate in the referred capital increase, understanding, however, that shareholders should be given the opportunity to participate directly. Thus, Altri and CAIMA ENERGIA - EMPRESA DE GESTÃO E EXPLORAÇÃO DE ENERGIA, S.A. ("Caima") make public the present offer for the sale of subscription rights of shares of Greenvolt in the context of the aforementioned public offering for subscription of shares ("Rights"), in the conditions mentioned in this announcement ("Announcement").

  1. The present offer ("Offering") has for object the 23,154,783 Rights belonging to Altri and Caima, arising from the stakes they hold in the share capital of Greenvolt (4,404,783 and 18,750,000 shares, respectively).
  2. The recipients of the Offering are the shareholders of Altri, who have that quality at 11:59pm on June 14, 2022 ("Reference Date").
  3. Each shareholder of Altri may acquire 1 Right for each set of 8.85914897 shares of Altri registered in their behalf in a book-entry securities account, on the Reference Date, rounded down.
  4. The remaining Rights (i.e., not sold according to point 3.) will be alienated to Altri shareholders who have declared their intention to acquire Rights in a quantity greater than that foreseen in point 3, also rounded down. If the total quantity of Rights which is the object of acceptance declarations by the addressees is greater than the quantity of Rights offered, apportionment will be made in proportion to the equity stakes in Altri on the Reference Date.
  5. In the absence of full placement, the Offering will be reduced to the number of Rights subject to acceptances.
  6. The price of each Right, payable in cash, will be announced on June 16, 2022, being the total amount of the Offering always lower than € 8,000,000.
  7. The period of the Offering begins on June 21 and ends at 3:00pm of June 22, 2022.

2

  1. Orders for the acquisition of the Rights may be presented to financial intermediaries legally qualified to provide the service of reception, transmission, and execution of orders on behalf of third parties. Each acceptor shall bear any fees charged by the financial intermediary with which it issues its order.
  2. For the purposes of determining the results of the Offering, the financial intermediaries to whom the orders for the acquisition of rights in the scope of the Offering are transmitted shall communicate such orders to Banco BPI, S.A., on a daily basis.
  3. The results of the Offering, including the respective allotment, will be determined by Banco BPI, in the next June 22, 2022 and disclosed by Altri in the next June 23, 2022 (after market close) with the collaboration of Banco BPI.
  4. Until June 23, 2022 (inclusive), Banco BPI will inform all financial intermediaries of the quantity of Rights allocated to each of their clients so that each financial intermediary may communicate this information to them, under the terms of the legal and contractual conditions in force between each financial intermediary and their respective clients and proceed with physical and financial settlement. The model bulletin for the transmission of orders will be made available to financial intermediaries who wish to receive it; however, its use is optional, provided that an equivalent mechanism for the transmission of orders is ensured.
  5. The physical and financial settlement of the Offering will be made on June 30, 2022, through the centralized system of Interbolsa.
  6. The announcements and disclosures provided for in this Announcement, as well as others that are necessary for the execution of the Offering, will be made, unless expressly provided otherwise, on the website www.cmvm.pt, and on the website of Altri www.altri.pt.
  7. Banco BPI, S.A., with its head office in Avenida da Boavista, 1117, 4100-129 Oporto, with its share capital fully subscribed and paid up of € 1,293,063,324.98, registered in the Oporto Commercial Registry Office under the single registration and tax identification number 501 214 534, is the financial intermediary responsible for the execution of the Offering, covering the services of centralization of acceptance statements, calculation of results and representation powers towards Interbolsa, Sociedade Gestora de Sistemas de Liquidação e de Sistemas Centralizados de Valores Mobiliários, S.A., and the financial intermediaries.

3

  1. The recipients of the Offering are warned that, in accordance with the article 109.º, no. 4, of the Securities Market Code, because the respective value is less than € 8,000,000 (eight million Euros), to the Offering is not applicable the regime of public offerings foreseen in Chapter III, Title III, of the referred diploma. For this reason, among other consequences, no prospect will be made available.

Oporto, June 10, 2022

Board of Directors

4

Disclaimer

Altri SGPS SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 17:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
01:33pALTRI SGPS S A : informs Announcement of Public Offering of Subscription Rights to GREENVO..
PU
05/27TRANSCRIPT : Altri, SGPS, S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 27, 2022
CI
05/26ALTRI SGPS S A : announces 1Q2022 results
PU
05/26Altri, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/26ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. : Press Release
CO
05/26ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/24ALTRI SGPS S A : announces payment of dividends in cash and in kind - amendment announceme..
PU
05/24ALTRI SGPS S A : announces payment of dividends in cash and in kind
PU
05/24ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. : Dividends
CO
05/17ALTRI, SGPS, S.A. : Spin off
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 943 M 1 006 M 1 006 M
Net income 2022 166 M 177 M 177 M
Net Debt 2022 329 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,92x
Yield 2022 5,11%
Capitalization 1 324 M 1 393 M 1 412 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 774
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Altri, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,46 €
Average target price 7,18 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Armindo Farinha Soares de Pina Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vitor Miguel Martins Jorge da Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Alberto João Coraceiro de Castro Chairman
Pedro Nuno Fernandes de Sá Pessanha Da Costa Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carlos Alberto Sousa van Zeller e Silva Director, Deputy CEO & Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.15.06%1 430
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-1.82%19 236
STORA ENSO OYJ4.31%15 232
SUZANO S.A.-13.74%14 580
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA6.13%12 825
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)8.90%8 369