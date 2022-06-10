Altri SGPS S A : informs Announcement of Public Offering of Subscription Rights to GREENVOLT shares
06/10/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
Public Company
Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818, Oporto
Share Capital: Euro 25,641,459
Registered in the Oporto Commercial Registry Office under the single registration and tax identification number - 507 172 086
OFFERERS
ALTRI, SGPS, S.A.
HEAD OFFICE: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818, 4100-320 Oporto
SHARE CAPITAL: 25,641,459 €
REGISTERED IN THE OPORTO COMMERCIAL REGISTRY OFFICE UNDER
THE SINGLE REGISTRATION AND TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
507 172 086
and
CAIMA ENERGIA - EMPRESA DE GESTÃO E EXPLORAÇÃO DE ENERGIA,
S.A.
HEAD OFFICE: Rua do Tejo, Constância-Sul,2250-058 Constância
SHARE CAPITAL: 4,500,000 €
REGISTERED IN THE CONSTÂNCIA COMMERCIAL REGISTRY OFFICE UNDER THE SINGLE REGISTRATION AND TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER 504 037 633
PUBLIC OFFERING FOR THE SALE OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF
GREENVOLT - ENERGIAS RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.
10 June 2022
P R E S S R E L E A S E
ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE OFFERING
On June 9, 2022, the prospect related to the public offering for subscription of shares representative of the share capital of Greenvolt - Energias Renováveis, S.A. ("Greenvolt"), to be issued as part of a capital increase of Greenvolt in the amount of € 100,000,000 (one hundred million Euros), was published. Bearing in mind that ALTRI SGPS, S. A. ("Altri") is going through a process of total segregation of businesses, Altri decided not to participate in the referred capital increase, understanding, however, that shareholders should be given the opportunity to participate directly. Thus, Altri and CAIMA ENERGIA - EMPRESA DE GESTÃO E EXPLORAÇÃO DE ENERGIA, S.A. ("Caima") make public the present offer for the sale of subscription rights of shares of Greenvolt in the context of the aforementioned public offering for subscription of shares ("Rights"), in the conditions mentioned in this announcement ("Announcement").
The present offer ("Offering") has for object the 23,154,783 Rights belonging to Altri and Caima, arising from the stakes they hold in the share capital of Greenvolt (4,404,783 and 18,750,000 shares, respectively).
The recipients of the Offering are the shareholders of Altri, who have that quality at 11:59pm on June 14, 2022 ("Reference Date").
Each shareholder of Altri may acquire 1 Right for each set of 8.85914897 shares of Altri registered in their behalf in a book-entry securities account, on the Reference Date, rounded down.
The remaining Rights (i.e., not sold according to point 3.) will be alienated to Altri shareholders who have declared their intention to acquire Rights in a quantity greater than that foreseen in point 3, also rounded down. If the total quantity of Rights which is the object of acceptance declarations by the addressees is greater than the quantity of Rights offered, apportionment will be made in proportion to the equity stakes in Altri on the Reference Date.
In the absence of full placement, the Offering will be reduced to the number of Rights subject to acceptances.
The price of each Right, payable in cash, will be announced on June 16, 2022, being the total amount of the Offering always lower than € 8,000,000.
The period of the Offering begins on June 21 and ends at 3:00pm of June 22, 2022.
2
Orders for the acquisition of the Rights may be presented to financial intermediaries legally qualified to provide the service of reception, transmission, and execution of orders on behalf of third parties. Each acceptor shall bear any fees charged by the financial intermediary with which it issues its order.
For the purposes of determining the results of the Offering, the financial intermediaries to whom the orders for the acquisition of rights in the scope of the Offering are transmitted shall communicate such orders to Banco BPI, S.A., on a daily basis.
The results of the Offering, including the respective allotment, will be determined by Banco BPI, in the next June 22, 2022 and disclosed by Altri in the next June 23, 2022 (after market close) with the collaboration of Banco BPI.
Until June 23, 2022 (inclusive), Banco BPI will inform all financial intermediaries of the quantity of Rights allocated to each of their clients so that each financial intermediary may communicate this information to them, under the terms of the legal and contractual conditions in force between each financial intermediary and their respective clients and proceed with physical and financial settlement. The model bulletin for the transmission of orders will be made available to financial intermediaries who wish to receive it; however, its use is optional, provided that an equivalent mechanism for the transmission of orders is ensured.
The physical and financial settlement of the Offering will be made on June 30, 2022, through the centralized system of Interbolsa.
The announcements and disclosures provided for in this Announcement, as well as others that are necessary for the execution of the Offering, will be made, unless expressly provided otherwise, on the websitewww.cmvm.pt, and on the website of Altri www.altri.pt.
Banco BPI, S.A., with its head office in Avenida da Boavista, 1117, 4100-129 Oporto, with its share capital fully subscribed and paid up of € 1,293,063,324.98, registered in the Oporto Commercial Registry Office under the single registration and tax identification number 501 214 534, is the financial intermediary responsible for the execution of the Offering, covering the services of centralization of acceptance statements, calculation of results and representation powers towards Interbolsa, Sociedade Gestora de Sistemas de Liquidação e de Sistemas Centralizados de Valores Mobiliários, S.A., and the financial intermediaries.
3
The recipients of the Offering are warned that, in accordance with the article 109.º, no. 4, of the Securities Market Code, because the respective value is less than € 8,000,000 (eight million Euros), to the Offering is not applicable the regime of public offerings foreseen in Chapter III, Title III, of the referred diploma. For this reason, among other consequences, no prospect will be made available.