Altri SGPS S A : informs Announcement of Public Offering of Subscription Rights to GREENVOLT shares

Orders for the acquisition of the Rights may be presented to financial intermediaries legally qualified to provide the service of reception, transmission, and execution of orders on behalf of third parties. Each acceptor shall bear any fees charged by the financial intermediary with which it issues its order.

For the purposes of determining the results of the Offering, the financial intermediaries to whom the orders for the acquisition of rights in the scope of the Offering are transmitted shall communicate such orders to Banco BPI, S.A., on a daily basis.

The results of the Offering, including the respective allotment, will be determined by Banco BPI, in the next June 22, 2022 and disclosed by Altri in the next June 23, 2022 (after market close) with the collaboration of Banco BPI.

Until June 23, 2022 (inclusive), Banco BPI will inform all financial intermediaries of the quantity of Rights allocated to each of their clients so that each financial intermediary may communicate this information to them, under the terms of the legal and contractual conditions in force between each financial intermediary and their respective clients and proceed with physical and financial settlement. The model bulletin for the transmission of orders will be made available to financial intermediaries who wish to receive it; however, its use is optional, provided that an equivalent mechanism for the transmission of orders is ensured.

The physical and financial settlement of the Offering will be made on June 30, 2022, through the centralized system of Interbolsa.

The announcements and disclosures provided for in this Announcement, as well as others that are necessary for the execution of the Offering, will be made, unless expressly provided otherwise, on the website www.cmvm.pt , and on the website of Altri www.altri.pt .